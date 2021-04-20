Ready for the big art show

Art students at Pauls Valley High School are probably ready for the big show this week.
It's the school's art show from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at the county fairgrounds' fair barns.
The show is free and open to the public as this year some of PV's elementary students will also get their artwork in on the action.
Many of those younger artists will not only attend but participate in the "make it – take it" tables.
They will be learning origami, color pencil, markers and watercolor among other mediums.
High school students will be painting the faces of guests with an "Under the Sea" Theme.
Refreshments will be served at the two-day art show.
•••
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valleywill also soon be hosting an art exhibit called “Weather and Light.”
The exhibit opens April 23 and continues through May 31. It features artists Chance Brown, Paul Walsh, Jay Holobach, Jan Stratton and Katherine Liontas-Warren.
These artists practice outdoor painting at various locations around Oklahoma.
Art enthusiasts are invited to a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and enjoy indoor and outdoor fellowship areas to accommodate social distancing, music and individual refreshments. Visit www.thevaultpaulsvalley.com online to learn more.
•••
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) is still accepting applications for its Thrive Grants program.
Just last week an associate director with OVAC was hosted at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in Pauls Valley to provide more information on the program.
Thrive Grants funds 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across Oklahoma through grants of $5,000 each.
The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program, such as an exhibition, performance, screening or other publicly accessible outcome. Applications can be accepted through June 1.
The OVAC is offering a free information session through Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. May 6.
Then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 applicants can sign up for one-on-one Zoom meetings to get feedback on their application before applying. Visit thrivegrants.org to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.