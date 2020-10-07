Ready to open doors for quilt show

The annual Fall Murray County OHCE Quilt Show is organized and ready to open its doors on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Murray County Expo. The show will run through Saturday when the doors close at 2 p.m.
This year’s featured artist and quilter is Mary Wilds, Native fiber artist, teacher and quilter.
Wilds is accomplished in sewing, embroidery, weaving, knitting, crocheting, designing and working with any fiber media.
Her Chickasaw heritage allows her to continue her education with textiles adding to her skills with the Mahota weaving designs as seen at the Artisian Gallery in Sulphur.
Admission to the show is $2 with doors opening Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m. Hours on Saturday will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Friday will feature a beans and cornbread lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a charge of $8, and desserts will be available each day throughout the show.
Special events taking place each day include the “scrap yard,” where you bring a scrap of fabric to trade for a scrap of fabric, a “quilt turning” of antique quilts, a free “Make and Take Christmas” ornament, vendors, an OHCE sales table and live demonstrations by the featured quilter throughout the day.
All quilts are welcome. Quilts can be entered for judging or just for displaying. Exhibitors are welcome from all around southern Oklahoma, the show is open to all.
The show will also feature quilted garments, table accessories or any item that uses a quilted technique.
For more information, contact the show chairman Teo Hair at 918-775-1364.
•••
Stratford's public library has scheduled an upcoming class designed to teach some life saving lessons.
The adult CPR and first aid classes will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Chandler Watts Library in Stratford.
Participants can learn responses to cardiac, respiratory and first aid emergencies. Class size will be limited to seven per class with instructor Carolyn Allen, certified with the American Heart Association.
There is a cost of $50 as participants can obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification.
Call Cindy Gallup at 580-759-2382, extension 21, or Chandler-Watts Library at 580-759-2684 for more information.
• Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming to Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• The McClain County Expo Center parking lot in Purcell is the site of an upcoming Heart of Christmas in October Craft, Vintage & Junk Show.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
