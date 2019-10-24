Rural Electric Cooperative is offering youth programs to students within REC's service territory, which includes Garvin County.
High school juniors could win an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. or Steamboat Springs, Colorado, while eighth-graders could win a trip to Canyon Camp in Hinton, Oklahoma. High school seniors could win a scholarship to help with college expenses.
Representatives from REC will visit the schools to distribute information about these programs. Students may pick up the necessary information at their schools, from the Cooperative or may visit www.recok.coop and click on the “Programs and Services” tab, then select the program for details.
• Youth Power Energy Camp is available for eighth-graders from within REC's service area.
Eight students will be selected to attend a four-day camp near Hinton to gain a better understanding of electric cooperatives, enhance leadership skills and meet new friends.
To participate in this contest, students must be attending a school within REC’s service area and write a short essay on a topic provided by REC.
• Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. is a week-long, all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. for three students to attend the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour. These three students will join approximately 70 other Oklahoma high school juniors this summer.
To participate, students must be classified as a high school junior and are required to write a speech on a topic provided by the Cooperative.
Six finalists will be chosen to present their speeches to determine the winners. The top three scores will win the D.C. trip, while the three runners-up will earn a week-long, all-expense paid trip to the Cooperative Leadership Conference near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
• In addition to trips, REC offers 10 scholarships to area high school seniors.
Seniors whose parents are members of REC are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Scholarships will be applied to the students’ freshman year of college starting in the fall semester of 2020.
REC will award two $1,500 scholarships and eight $1,000 scholarships.
All materials for any of these programs will be available at area schools and on REC’s website, www.recok.coop. Students may also contact REC’s Member Services Department with additional questions at 405-756-3104, Extension 238.
