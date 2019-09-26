Rural Electric Cooperative members will soon gather for their 80th annual membership meeting.
This year's meeting will be held in REC’s Multi Purpose Center in Lindsay on Saturday, Oct. 5. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and continues until the beginning of the business meeting at 10 a.m.
It will update members on the co-op’s activities from 2018, board President Gary Jones will give a report and CEO Dale Nye will present financial and operational information.
In addition to the meeting, REC is offering a free health fair provided by Lindsay Municipal Hospital, the Lindsay Emergency Medical Service, South Central Medical Center and Physical Therapy Central.
This goes for a couple of hours starting at 8 a.m. inside tents in front of the center.
For the convenience of members, there are two consent forms for the health fair inside the envelope with the official notice of the meeting. Members can fill out the consent forms and bring them to the meeting.
Members planning to have the blood test done should refrain from eating after midnight prior to the health fair.
The Lindsay Kiwanis Club will once again be serving its pancakes, bacon and coffee fundraiser breakfast to REC members. They will be set up outside the center by the tents.
Crossfire has been playing together for over 25 years and they play a wide variety of country music and include a few old classic rock songs.
A children’s program, hosted by Lindsay Educational Travel, will run in conjunction with the business session in the back room of the center. Look for signs during registration for the children's program. Children ages four to 12 are welcome to attend.
Each member registering will receive registration gifts and there will be drawings for prizes. Those attending should bring the registration card they received in the mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.