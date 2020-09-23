REC members are invited for the drive-thru 81st annual meeting set for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Times are 8 to 11 a.m. at REC's Multi Purpose Center on state Highway 76 North in Lindsay. An early drive-thru registration will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at the same site.
On both days members will stay in their vehicles and enter a circle driveway at the center off of SH 76.
Members should bring their registration card, prize drawing card and ballot to help with the registration process.
While registering, an REC employee will take the prize drawing card and place it in the hopper to be entered for the prize drawing. A ballot box will be at each of the registration stations for members to vote for REC's Board of Trustees. Each registering member will automatically receive a $25 bill credit in addition to their registration gift.
After registering, members will drive around the MPC to collect their registration bag and exit onto REC Boulevard and head back toward SH 76.
On both days, members should plan to enter the Multi Purpose Center from the gated entrance off of Highway 76 traveling north and then exit back to Highway 76 and head north.
At the end of registration on Oct. 3, the prize drawings will begin. REC will award $75 gift certificates, 75 in all, for electricity and three grand prize drawings of $500 gift certificates for electricity.
REC's Credentials and Elections Committee will draw for the prize drawings. The drawing will be done live on REC's Facebook page and the winners will be published in the next addition of the "Co-op Comments."
Members can visit REC's website, www.recok.coop, and under the Annual Meeting tab find the minutes from the 80th annual meeting, the annual report from the 80th annual meeting, the annual report for the 81st annual meeting and video reports from board President Gary Jones and CEO Dale Nye.
