Rec program to offer fun activities

Next week is the scheduled start of a free summer program at the Reynolds Recreation Center in Pauls Valley.
Called Xtreme Summer Fun, the program for kids who completed one year of school up to age 18 features various activities, games, snacks to start each day and free lunch from June 6 through July 29.
The activities are set to go most weekdays mornings from 8:40 a.m. to noon before participating kids get lunch followed by parent pick-up or a bus ride home.
• A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon June 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled its Vacation Bible School for Saturday, June 11.
The VBS is from 8:30-2:30 for grades Kindergarten-8th grade. The church building is located at 1509 W. Grant.
• Robert and Jan Teel and Friends are scheduled to bring their Kidz Krusade ministry to Fairoak Pentecostal Church near Elmore City.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, June 5 and 6:30 p.m. both Monday and Tuesday nights, June 6-7 at the church about three miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29.
• Darryl and Faith Wootton are the special guests for a gathering next month at Pauls Valley First Assembly.
Dr. Darryl E. Wootton will share God’s vision for Oklahoma and how Oklahoma is impacting the world for the Kingdom of God when he and his wife, Faith, come to the local church at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 12.
Dr. Wootten is the new Oklahoma district superintendent for the Assemblies of God.
• The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
• There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
