REC to again gather members

REC members are invited to 83rd annual meeting starting with a drive-thru registration from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 and the in-person meeting starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
Both the drive-thru early registration and the in-person meeting will be held at REC's Multi Purpose Center on state Highway 76 North in Lindsay.
During the early drive-thru registration on Thursday, members will stay in their vehicles and enter the circle driveway of the Multi Purpose Center off of SH 76 and go through the registration line.
For members attending on Saturday, follow the signs to park and attend in-person. Each member who registers will automatically receive a one-time $25 bill credit in addition to their registration gift. Members should bring their registration card, prize drawing card and ballot with them to help with the ease in the registration process.
On Saturday, members will be entertained by Crossfire beginning at 8:45 a.m.
The business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. as members will hear reports from Board President Gary Jones and CEO Dusty Ricks updating members of activities from 2021.
Members driving through on Thursday can find these reports on REC's website under the annual meeting tab after the in-person meeting on Saturday.
REC will give out 75 gift certificates ($75 each) for electricity during the business session and three grand prize drawings of $500 gift certificates for electricity. All members registered on either Thursday or Saturday will be eligible for the gift certificates.
During the in-person meeting on Saturday, three members will win $500 gift certificate for electricity. To be eligible to win the grand prize drawings members must be present to win.
For more information about the meeting, call 405-756-3104 ext. 238.
