Recall Run takes whole new route

Working legs and brain cells are a must for a community run taking on a whole course in Pauls Valley.
It's the 4th annual Recall Run, a unique 5K event for runners and walkers in Pauls Valley, set for Saturday, Sept.7.
This year the run through the downtown area in the past will move out to Wacker Park.
The unique part of the run is it not only tests runners' and walkers' endurance but their minds.
Participants will be asked to use their memories by recalling various images and words displayed on the run's route.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
•••
Also on Sept. 7 is an event teaming the city of Pauls Valley with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
It's called a Watershed Protection Fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The fair is basically designed to get more information out there on ways to better protect the local drinking water well into the future.
Experts from a variety of state agencies and organizations will be there to tell folks more about what can be done to protect the local lakes' watershed.
Free donuts will also be available for those coming to find out more.
