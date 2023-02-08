REC's tree day comes on Feb. 11

Rural Electric Cooperative’s annual tree giveaway for its members will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. at sites all over Garvin County and the area.
Employees of REC will be in Lindsay, Elmore City, Maysville and Rush Springs to give members trees during the Cooperative’s Operation Tree Planting/Replacement Program. Each member will each receive up to 10 trees.
Rural Electric Cooperative has over 3,000 miles of electric distribution lines and clearing trees is an on-going project.
One of the ways REC can provide reliable, affordable electric power is through its right-of-way clearing program which includes pruning, removals and chemical control.
In addition to removing trees, REC crews also prune new growth during their daily routines.
REC’s tree giveaway program helps replace trees the Cooperative must remove from under its power lines. These trees are provided to the members as a way for the Cooperative to help replace one of our natural resources.
On Feb. 11 employees of the cooperative will be at the Walmart parking lot in Lindsay, located at the junction of Highways 19 and 76; in front of the town of Rush Springs City Hall/Police Department in Rush Springs, located at 301 W. Blakely Street; the parking lot of Worth Every Bite in Maysville, located at 314 6th Street and the parking area of Speedy G’s in Elmore City, located at 22964 Highway 29.
The types of trees available are Loblolly Pine and Water Oak.
Loblolly Pines are one of the most common pine trees. This North American native has dark green needles with narrow, red-brown pinecones about three to six inches long. These trees grow to be about 60 feet to 90 feet tall and have a spread of 25 feet to 35 feet wide once they reach maturity.
Water Oak is a North American native and is adapted to wet, swampy areas along pond banks but can also tolerate other well-drained sites and even heavy, compacted soils.
This oak variety is considered both a shade and an ornamental tree, featuring a spreading canopy capable of blocking sunlight while adding visual interest and beauty to landscaping.
They provide a dull bluish-green to lustrous dark green color in the summer and a showy shade of yellow in the fall and will yield acorns. These trees grow to be 50 feet to 80 feet tall and have a spread of 50 feet to 80 feet wide.
The cooperative requests members to not plant trees any closer than 30 feet of the electric power lines. This will allow the trees to mature without requiring trimming or removal in the future.
Members should contact the REC office for additional information.
