One of the many victims of the COVID-19 pandemic is the recycling program in Pauls Valley, which will remain shut down for at least one more month.
Officials have said the program will be re-evaluated at some point in early May.
More will come later in the PV Democrat.
•••
The first phase of a bridge rehabilitation project has begun narrowing both northbound and southbound Interstate 35 to one lane each direction at Pauls Valley's exit/entrance mile marker 72, which is at state Highway 19.
I-35 will remain narrowed to one lane in each direction at SH 19 through summer 2020. On- and off-ramps will remain open to traffic.
The second phase is expected to begin in early 2021 and all work should be completed in summer 2021.
Drivers can expect lane shifts and reduced speed limits in the work zone, and should plan ahead for congestion and lengthy delays.
To avoid delays, drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route, such as U.S. 81 to the west or U.S. 69 to the east. U.S. 77 can also be used as a nearby two-lane route.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $3.5 million contract for this work to Silver Star Construction of Moore in February.
