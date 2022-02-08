By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The Oklahoma State Department of Education recently allotted half of $38.5 million to 330 brick-and-mortar public schools statewide as part of the Redbud School Funding Grants program signed into law last year.
The grants are part of Senate Bill 229, which was drafted to help address funding disparities for brick-and-mortar public school districts that receive below-average funding from annual local tax revenue.
Because the funding is appropriated from medical marijuana taxes and the Common School Building Equalization Fund it can only be used for acquiring and improving school buildings.
With the funding from the Redbud Grants, the hope is that other funding streams will be used for classroom instruction materials and reading and math interventionists to improve student outcomes.
With disruptions caused by COVID, our students have education gaps to close, and every bit of funding possible needs to be directed towards closing those gaps.
This legislation equalizes funding for school districts that are below the state average per student in local property taxes for the building fund and the county-wide millage.
Only public charter schools that provide in-person or blended instruction to a minimum of two-thirds of enrolled students as the primary means of instruction may receive these funds. Statewide virtual charter schools are not eligible.
The initial allocations were made at the end of January. Funding collected between January and June will be allocated in June 2022.
School districts in House District 20 receiving Redbud grants are:
• Asher: an initial allocation of $24,668.77, and a maximum allocation, pending all revenue receipts, of $51,277.46.
• Blanchard: initial $107,913.61; maximum $224,313.37.
• Lexington: initial $81,580.22; maximum $169,575.78.
• Little Axe: initial $94,688.97; maximum $196,824.14.
• Newcastle: initial $36,228.06; maximum $75,305.04.
• Noble: initial $199,164.64; maximum $413,991.28.
• Paoli: initial $5,987.68; maximum $12,446.22.
• Pauls Valley: initial $68,089.70; maximum $141,533.86.
• Purcell: initial $88,391.87; maximum $183,734.74.
• Stratford: initial $45,690.86; maximum $94,974.78.
• Washington: initial 58,561.17; maximum $121,727.51.
• Wayne: initial $3,163.48; maximum $6,575.73
Norman, Wanette and Wynnewood are not receiving a Redbud grant as these districts receive at or above average local tax revenue.
Redbud School Funding Grants are in addition to the Republican-led Legislature's expansion of funding for public education to historic levels over the past five years.
This includes teacher and staff pay raises, restoration and an increase of textbook funding, increasing appropriations for classrooms and school activities and other positive investments that seek to make Oklahoma students among the best prepared in the nation.
With the investments the Legislature has made over the last several years and addressing the disparities in the School Funding Formula there have been record-high appropriations to education.
Oklahoma students deserve excellence. They get that through creating and investing in a strong educational system.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
