Redemption through his grace

Grace and forgiveness contain a powerful message about salvation through Jesus.
“In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace which He made to abound toward us in all wisdom and prudence.” Ephesians 1:7-8
The word redemption means to be bought back or to be rescued. We were once slaves to sin and death, but through the death of Jesus on the cross, we have been redeemed.
His blood has paid for our sins, and we have been set free from the bondage of sin.
This is a reason for us to celebrate and thank God.
“for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus,” Romans 3:23-24
The good news does not stop there. In addition to our redemption, we have also received the forgiveness of our trespasses. This means our sins have been wiped away, and we are no longer held accountable.
We are completely forgiven and made new in Jesus. This is truly amazing grace.
This forgiveness is not just a small measure of grace, but it is according to the riches of His grace.
The grace of God is infinite and boundless, and He has poured it out upon us in abundance.
We do not deserve this grace, but God has given it freely because of His great love for us.
God gives us all wisdom and insight and guides us on the path of righteousness. God helps us to grow in our faith and to become more like Him every day.
“in whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins.” Colossians 1:14
We should, first of all, give thanks to God for His incredible love and mercy. We should also live our lives that honor Him and share the gospel's good news with others.
We have been given a great gift and should not keep it to ourselves.
It is important to remember that this grace is not something we can earn or work for, and it is a Free Gift given to us by God because of His love for us.
We cannot boast about our salvation or claim that we have earned it, but instead, we should humbly acknowledge that it is only through Jesus that we have been saved.
Growing in our understanding of the wisdom and insight of God by reading and studying the Bible, spending time in prayer, and seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit.
The more we understand the ways of God, the better equipped we will be to live lives that honor Him.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
As we share the good news of the gospel with others, we should do so with the same love and compassion that God has shown to us.
We should never judge or condemn others but instead extend to them the same grace that has been extended to us.
Who can you share the gospel with today?
“Heavenly Father, I want my life to grow in the grace and knowledge of You. I do not deserve this grace, but You have given it freely because of Your great love for me. I ask You to help me grow in my faith and to become more like You every day. This is true joy and peace. Thank You, Father, for such great love for me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
