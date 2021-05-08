Redistricting HD42

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
For almost a year, the Legislature has been working to prepare new boundaries for legislative and congressional seats following the conclusion of the 2020 U.S. census.
Every 10 years, the Legislature works to adjust district lines to reflect the population changes in our state over the last decade. This requirement is outlined by our Oklahoma constitution as a requirement of the Legislature.
This year, to further increase government transparency and highlight the value of constituent feedback, all 101 House members played a key role in the redistricting process.
Each House member sat on one of the eight regional redistricting subcommittees. Assignments were made based on the geographical location of the members’ districts. I served on the South Central Oklahoma Subcommittee, which Rep. Tammy Townley of Ardmore chaired.
The subcommittees held multiple meetings across the state to ensure citizens could ask questions and share with members their ideas for what makes the most sense for their community. This constituent feedback has been incredibly valuable, and members and staff have certainly heeded their requests as we drafted legislative maps.
However, due to delays from the U.S. Census Bureau, we still do not have our final data from last year’s census.
The most updated data we have available is their 2019 American Communities Survey, which is what we used in preparing this first round of district maps.
We have been told to expect the 2020 census data in mid-August, so we will come back for a special session around that time to make any changes to our proposed maps, give them final approval, and draw congressional district maps as well.
Our most recent data tells us that Oklahoma’s population is about 3,932,900 people, which comes out to about 38,939 people for each of the 101 House districts.
We aim to redraw each district to get as close to this number as possible to ensure each Oklahoman’s voice is fairly represented at the State Capitol.
To make districts more compact, as well as spread the population evenly among House districts, the city of Blanchard was moved from House District 42 into House District 20.
To make up for the loss in population this change brings, HD42 is spreading further east to include more of McClain and Garvin counties.
The southernmost portion of HD42 in Garvin County was shifted to House District 48.
While I am saddened to lose my constituents in Blanchard and southern Garvin County, I know they’ll be in good hands with Rep. Sherrie Conley and Rep. Tammy Townley.
However, I am excited to represent more of McClain and Garvin counties and the citizens residing there!
After the final maps are approved during special session, they will not go into effect until 15 days after the 2022 elections, so until then, I will continue to represent the current boundaries of House District 42.
However, in the November 2022 election, you will vote for your state legislators based on the new district, so the people of Blanchard will vote in the HD20 race and residents of eastern Garvin and McClain counties will vote in the HD42 race.
If you’re interested in viewing a detailed map of the proposed House districts, you can visit okhouse.gov/Publications/PropDistMaps.aspx to see that, as well as see proposed Senate districts as well.
As always, please reach out with any questions or concerns. We’re working steadily toward a completed state budget and anticipate having that completed before our May 28 deadline. Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.