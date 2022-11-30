Refinery group gets special training

Mid-America Technology’s Business and Industry Center provided a specialized XOS On-Line Sindie Sulfur Analyzer training class for the Wynnewood Refinery, a CVR Energy company, employees.
The specialized training was organized to enhance the skill level of the Wynnewood Refinery’s maintenance analyzer and instrumentation technicians.
Steve Tarkanic, technical trainer with Compass Instruments from Houston, Texas, led the training for the Wynnewood employees.
The men spent a week with Tarkanic understanding the theory of the fuel stream monitoring system, components of the system, operational functions, and detection capability of the diesel/gasoline sulfur detection system.
A Sindie Sulfur Analyzer was also shipped from the Compass Instruments Sugar Grove, Illinois facility to provide the employees a “hands-on” aspect of the training.
The United State Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets national standards that require low concentrations of sulfur, which is normally present in gasoline and diesel fuel, in fuel production.
These standards, with the assistance of analyzers, reduce harmful emissions from highway vehicles and non-road engines and equipment by more than 90 percent.
