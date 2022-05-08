Reflections from the long road again, too!

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
“ . . . in all arts it is training that brings art to perfection.” Mark Twain
This has been the season for travel, most of which has been working in central Illinois on family business. Unfortunately, that means driving some 1,700 miles round-trip, (from our North Texas home) due to the fact that our car was required.
In addition, the prospect of traveling in and out of DFW airport, (when I last flew to Illinois there was only one flight a day and I believe we had to go all the way to Chicago with a long layover) and then arriving at a terminal that looked like it was last updated in the '90s, is just not my idea of a relaxing excursion.
I mean, I need to be somewhat at ease when I arrive.
When I tried during the end of the COVID period to make the same trip by air, I was informed by family members there that the airport probably would have no rental cars. None!
Back to the open road, in my car, no reservations required – a sure thing.
Anyway, and another sure thing, and to make the hours more comfortable on this last trip, I hauled out a very small part of my CD collection, yes, I have hundreds, (one of the joys of garage sales and thrift stores – and the fact that everyone streams today), and enjoyed their company.
To take a break, I then turned to the Pandora application on the phone and spent many an hour enjoying the music of Willie Nelson.
What became apparent to me once again, as I had time to ponder . . . (lots of time), was just what a formidable entrainer he truly is. Not only as an award-winning songwriter and solo artist, he has 10 Grammy wins (on 52 nominations), but as a truly gifted collaborative partner.
He simply makes whoever he is singing with sound better, no easy task, but for Willie, a natural gift.
The duets that he has recorded cover the musical landscape from Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, to Wynton Marsalis, Julio Iglesias, Keith Richards, Hank Williams III, Ryan Adams, Norah Jones, Ray Charles, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Lion and Jamey Johnson – and that list could go on for the remainder of this column.
Most impressive of all was that in 2015 he was awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Award for Popular Song.
While on the country music stages: nowhere was that more on high profile when I learned that my niece and her husband attended the Garth Brooks concert in Razorback Stadium on the campus of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
I am really looking forward to catching up with them and learning all that I can about the staging of the experience with such formidable personalities. His wife, the equally talented, Trisha Yearwood, made an appearance and I am wondering how they were able to resonate with the audience, through their music.
The bigger question is: who backed off just enough to allow the other to shine, á la Willie.
Country music reflections: Such a sad moment when I learned that the day before they were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Naomi Judd, half of the mother/daughter (Wynonna) duo, The Judds, passed away suddenly after a long illness. She also leaves daughter, Ashley, a gifted actress.
@CCT: Really proud of the production team @ Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA for finally being able to launch their 2022 season. Run for Your Wife ends its run shortly, followed by Neil Simon’s, London Suite and then the richly comic musical mainstay, Little Shop of Horrors.
Please visit the theatre’s website for all the latest information, especially if you are going to be traveling in that area over the summer months.
Next week: News out of New York City where long-time CCT colleagues saw a number of Broadway shows and were able to see a friend of theirs perform at Carnegie Hall.
AND, stay tuned . . . for those who are fans of the mega stage hit, Wicked, some most intriguing news about the film version, or should I say, versions.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby!
T.A. Smith, author.
(This is the @ home edition of Where ARTS Thou? Weekly since: May 2020)
