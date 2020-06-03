Refuge, shadow and a shelter

Today's Bible verse just about covers it all. We have the storms that life throws at us, the heat of the pressure we experience, and the driving rain of a merciless pandemic and all that it brings against us, physically, mentally, and emotionally.
The storms of life wear us out and bring us down, but we can run to God. He is our Rock, Refuge, Shadow, and Shelter.
"For You have been a strength to the poor, A strength to the needy in his distress, A refuge from the storm, A shade from the heat; For the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall." (Isaiah 25:4)
Our God is a rock where we can run and be safe. We can hide in God while the storm passes. God knows our heartaches and can bring us through, comforting us with His wise and tender words.
“God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, Even though the earth be removed, And though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; Though its waters roar and be troubled, Though the mountains shake with its swelling. Selah” (Psalm 46:1-3)
God overshadows us when we go through the heat of life's pressures, causing us to bring Him a sacrifice of praise and to know the peace beyond understanding when we are under pressure.
“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe.” (Proverbs 18:10)
God is our shelter, and God's strength shows up best when we need it the most. When we stay close to God, He shields us from the attacks of the enemy. God stands around about us like a father would, shielding his child from danger.
“Then he said to them, “Go your way, eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to those for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not sorrow, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.” (Nehemiah 8:10)
If you are feeling overwhelmed by the storms of life right now and you feel like there is nowhere else to go, You have God as your Rock; this is the only secure place to be. God will not fail you; He will not let you down or be moved.
Take the time to share this devotion with someone that needs a Rock in their life right now. This is the Gospel. This is what every person needs to hear. Someone might be desperate to know this today. Be the one to bring comfort and life to that person.
Who do you know that needs God's help today?
“Heavenly Father, You are my refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble. You are a rock where I can run and be safe. I can hide in You while the storm passes. In You is the only secure place to be. You know my heartaches and can bring me through, comforting me with Your wise and tender words. By You, I have peace, and I am so thankful, my Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
