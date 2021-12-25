Rejoice, pray and give thanks

Look around you today and notice all the letter "J" 's you see. They may be in books, signs, items at the grocery store, etc. Whenever we see one, speak the name of Jesus out loud; it may be a whisper or a shout of praise.
"And she will bring forth a Son, and you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins." (Matthew 1:21)
Joy echoes through every stage of the Christmas story:
“For indeed, as soon as the voice of your greeting sounded in my ears, the babe leaped in my womb for joy.” (Luke 1:44)
God had the angel Gabriel instruct Mary to name the child – Jesus.
Jesus' name was His purpose. Jesus came as God's salvation for us, and He came to make way for us to turn back to God and have a relationship with God.
The name of Jesus is mighty.
“Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.” (Luke 2:10)
As you locate "J" s today and speak the name of Jesus, let it remind you of His great love and salvation.
“When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceedingly great joy.” (Matthew 2:10)
Keeping Jesus forefront in our thoughts, then others, and finally yourself. Add this Bible verse to this devotional for our Christmas devotion so we can see God's recipe for Joy!
Combine these with the Joy, and we get a wonderful recipe for joy.
Rejoice over Jesus. Let us take time and focus our thoughts on Who Christ is and all He has done for us.
We need to take our eyes off our circumstances and focus on praying for others and their circumstances. Count your blessings, and start to name them one by one. This will focus on all that we have and not on what we do not have.
God desires to bring His joy into our lives through a personal relationship with Jesus. He is with us – Immanuel.
We hope this Christmas devotion will bring you joy during the holidays and every day using God's recipe for the joy found in the Bible.
God desires for us to experience His joy during this special season and every day despite our circumstances.
"Joy" will help our Christmas devotion remain in our hearts all year round.
“Heavenly Father, I will take time and focus my thoughts on who Christ is and all He has done for me. It is because of Your Son, I can live a joyful life. I will walk with Your Holy Spirit living within me and allow the fruit of Your Holy Spirit to lead me in all I say and do. In this, I will have joy and peace. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
