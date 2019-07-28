Have you ever received love and compassion from someone right when you needed it? In today’s Bible verse, God commands us to rejoice with those who rejoice.
“Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.” (Romans 12:15)
We are called to be the hands and feet of Jesus because Jesus’ heart is filled with compassion for people. David also shares this truth in Psalms.
“You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,” (Psalm 30:11)
Take some time today understanding God’s heart of mercy for His people and learn how we can better share the love we have been shown with others.
We are called to share our lives for others the way Jesus has for us. Often this requires simply being there for those God has placed in our lives in whatever capacity they need.
“Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” (Colossians 3:12-13)
God asks us to be ambassadors for Him by sharing His love with others.
So, how can we live our lives like Jesus? How can we rejoice with those who rejoice and weep with those who weep?
It all starts with having the heart of God ourselves.
Only in seeing the incredible compassion and love God has for us will we be able to have His heart for others.
Spend time knowing God’s heart today, and walk in obedience to His command: “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.”
If we do, we will find ourselves filled with the knowledge of God’s love and satisfied in knowing we shared God’s love through our lives today.
Will you share God’s love with others?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful for Your love You have shown to us, and now we can take Your love and show that love to others. I can share that love by rejoicing with those who rejoice and weeping with those who weep. In being a doer of the word and not a hearer only, I will, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if I have a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave me, so I also must do.” You are my strength, Father, and I thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.