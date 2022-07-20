Relationships need to be healthy

Everybody wants friends, and God wants us to have friends too.
God encourages relationships throughout the Bible, but it is important to have healthy, safe, and Godly relationships.
“Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, long-suffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” (Colossians 3:12-13)
Most people were not taught how to have healthy relationships. Many of us did not grow up in a modeled home where solid relationships were built.
Some relationships are unsafe because we are being used, taken advantage of, and manipulated.
God wants us to pray for everyone, even love our enemies, but that does not mean we let people take advantage of us.
We should avoid one-sided relationships where you give while the other party does all the taking.
God uses us at times in the lives of selfish, self-centered people, and we make sacrifices, but at a certain point, we are hurting people if we let them manipulate us only for their gain.
We need to stand up for ourselves and always be willing to set boundaries in unhealthy relationships.
“but, speaking the truth in love, may grow up in all things into Him who is the head—Christ—” (Ephesians 4:15)
Speak the truth in love because you are valuable and are entitled to have good people who will respect and treat you correctly.
We want to have a close relationship with people and to know that they treat us good, and we want to know and be known.
How do we get these types of relationships?
Thankfully, God’s word shows us what relationships should look like, and it gives us guidance on connecting with others in ways that are a blessing to us and honor God.
We have all experienced the many challenges and difficulties of any relationship: disagreements, differences, misunderstandings, offenses, etc.
How can you work through these issues in a helpful and healthy manner with the relationships in your life?
“Heavenly Father, as Your child, I want to allow Your Holy Spirit within me to be a witness to others of Your love, kindness, and forgiveness. When Your Holy Spirit lives within me, the fruit of the Spirit should abound in my life. I want to show You to this world that is hurting and I ask for Your guidance on connecting with others in ways that honor You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.