Reel to Real: I love how this old mind works, on occasion. Just as I was trying to find a direction to take that would summarize last Sunday's Oscar presentation, it dawned on me that I had a very personal connection to the very (early) film history (recently) celebrated.
How did you fare on your award selections? Any surprises? The highlight of my evening was having the traditional post-Oscar conversation with dear friend John Lynd in California.
I have featured John over the years as his take on these proceedings is always based on a lifetime of trend analysis. I also praised him for his major award selections, he 'chose well'. He was not high (going in) on the fact that there was no official host, and later admitted that the Steve Martin and Chris Rock duo worked quite well.
A few days ago marked what would have been my Dad's 105th birthday. He loved technology, we had one of the first push button telephones, (remember those) in the country. I know that when that letter arrived at our Naperville, Illinois home asking for volunteers for a test market installation, he was the first to have a postmarked with an affirmative response (enclosed) mailed back to Bell Telephone.
I often wonder what he would think about an iPhone, and by extension, (sorry, couldn't resist that one), social media and video streaming.
Where my Mom was 'of the theater', earning a college degree in the art form, my Dad was not necessarily a man of film, we rarely attended them as a family, he was more of a reluctant man of film's history.
This was due, ostensibly, to the fact that he found himself living and working at the dawn of the film industry in Southern California. Through his upbringing and later, his early career path, he was simply at the right place at the right time.
The years earning a living in the Hollywood environs in the decade following the release of the first talking film, were never discussed, at least until I discovered the performing arts. From that time forward, he had to relive some of those memories.
I treasure those discussions and recently, in our ongoing downsizing battle, I discovered his leather journal from those early years that also served as an address book for some of his business clients, he worked for a major retailer in the stationary and gifts area. It just so happened that many of those associates made their living in film.
For a man to whom the arts were just a factor around life, when I was wavering as a high school student whether I wanted to stay in the vocal music program that was, well – "just too hard, too much work – the new teacher does not understand me . . .,” he was the one who insisted that I fulfill my commitment. A year later, I played the lead in the first complete musical production in our school's history and that would change my life's direction.
Arts in Action: I've been focusing on the importance of the arts to the growth of Northwest Arkansas.
Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Raymond Burns recently forwarded to me the first in a series of video pieces titled, "Amplify" that focus on Rogers as an arts and entertainment destination.
The first of four pieces focuses on "Three artists musical journey in Rogers . . .," and the highlight was seeing them test their metal on the Walmart AMP stage. Their auditions, of sorts, were a significant presentation choice. For this former arts educator, the atmosphere and emerging professional support network for these talented young people is a positive statement for the region.
Stay tuned: I am really intrigued by a new stage work by one of my favorite writers and directors, James Lapine. "Flying Over Sunset" looks to be "highly" interesting."
In a Broadway-musical landscape that skews heavily toward movie adaptations and jukebox shows, the arrival of an original musical written and directed by three-time Tony Award winner James Lapine is cause for celebration.
Adding to the excitement is Lapine's daring notion of exploring the lives of three remarkable 20th century figures – Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce and Aldous Huxley – through the lens of their real life experimentation with LSD."
("Sunset's Musical Trip": Kathy Henderson, 2/4/2020: BroadwayDirect)
Taking Stage: We recently saw a production of a comedy by Richard Bean, “One Man Two Guvnors,” at The Circle Theatre in downtown Ft. Worth.
Bawdy, and fast paced, typical of British stage comedy, I can see why it was so popular when late night talk-show host James Corden originated the leading role of Francis Henshall in his native England.
When it transferred to Broadway, he came with it and would take home a Tony Award for best actor.
An intimate theatre, we left exhausted in simply trying to keep up with the twists and turns, mistaken identities and double casting.
Theater, alive: "Dark Theatre or Dark Day:" "The majority of professional productions play eight shows over six days of the week. The day off is known as the theatre's 'dark day' for the simple fact that all of the lights are off as there is no performance." (Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg: 8/10/19)
Finally: February 9th always slips up on me, and this year, it simply flew right past. On that evening 56 years ago, The Beatles were introduced to America on The Ed Sullivan Show. Where were you on that evening in 1964?
An author's musing: "Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing." Benjamin Franklin
The musical theater canon continues to expand, covering subjects we never thought imaginable, just a few years ago, in our Broadway town.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation since 1/06.
See you in the paper!
