Remember, there will always be (newly formatted) opening nights!

Arts and About – Last week I offered up the following: What do The Pioneer Woman, Rea Drummond, The Granbury Theater Company in Granbury, Texas, and the classic hamburger mainstay, In-N-Out Burger have in common?
They are each taking bold new steps to reengage with their patrons.
Last Saturday, as we were preparing to head out and about, we turned on The Pioneer Woman, a cornerstone on The Food Network, and were reminded immediately of the power of creativity.
Due to the VIRUS2020 guidelines, her entire program was being filmed by her children using what appears to be GoPro camera and iPhone technology. The ‘@ home movies’ brought an intimacy that has long been absent from the public airwaves.
While driving, I received an email that the wonderful folks who administer the Granbury Theatre Company have announced their summer and fall schedules. What was noticeable was that there were “jukebox” musicals on the bill, and that is a wonderful way to welcome guests back to the formal theatre setting. The actors and musicians can perform keeping social distancing practices and the [possible] use of recorded music accompaniment keeps that situation under control.
Yes, we did stop for a much-missed burger, we have been supporting the drive through program at other restaurants, but on this day, with masks in place, we ventured inside and found a table to enjoy a classic meal at In-N-Out Burger.
They initiated a very positive and proactive response to the new health directives covering dining in in Texas. The staff placed cards on the tables that were not available, thus directing customers to those that were, and that met distancing requirements. No angst, no conversation, just simple and direct.
That is the power of creative thinking, X3, that this column celebrates each week.
Over the past few years, I have been following the career of multi-award-winning Western Swing artist, Kristyn Harris. This past Thursday, the 11th, she and fellow award-winning fiddler, Hailey Sandoz, performed a live concert over Ms. Harris’ Facebook and You Tube sites and it proved to be great fun. They set up a make-shift stage in a personal residence and with their able crew, and ‘nearly perfect’ social distancing, so hard to do when performing vocal harmonies, (hence one of the many reasons for live stage venue shut downs), they entertained for over an hour.
Whether this is whatever the new normal is going to look like no one knows, however, these intimate forums permit artists to work on their craft before shifting back to customary presentations.
Arts In Action – It’s Oscar time, in the rearview mirror: I thought it would be fun to remind you of days gone by, and that is going to the movies. Just as this was going to press, I saw where the release of the newest James Bond film has been pushed back, at least for now, to November 20, 2020 in the United States. Sorry, but I hear it will be worth the wait. It is the Bond franchises’ 25th film, and sadly, Daniel Craig’s final turn as Bond.
Anyway, back to the Oscars: Steve Flynn, Texas friend was recently featured here as having attended a Tony Awards ceremony in New York City.
As promised, his travels have also taken him to “La La Land” and the Oscars in 2017. He was particularly excited about seeing Chris Rock as the host, Leonardo DiCaprio finally win a best actor statue but it was at one of the infamous post Oscar parties where he felt he had struck it rich when sitting at his table was Sylvester Stallone.
Ghost Light: My dear friend, John Lynd, who recently passed away, will be honored in perpetuity when an authentic ghost light will be placed on the stage in his home theatre. Well done members of Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA.
That’s My Will (Rogers) – What is Will up today, in 1933: Like any good dad, (and by the way, a very happy Father’s Day to all), Will is staying close to home on this June 18th lamenting for some reason the fact that dad may not deserve the recognition.
“So father had a day today did he? Where? But you figure it out and he didn’t deserve any more a day than he got. There is a lot of hooey about poor father being imposed upon. Dear old father gets away with quite a bit…just because he is father. If he was some outsider and pulled that junk he does they would chuck him in the alley.” Yours, Will Rogers
The buzz around our towns is not quite like those heard around the Oscar red carpet, but getting close.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation since 1/06.
See you in the paper – and in just a few months, at the movies.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.