By Tim Smith
"The idea is to work and to experiment. Some things will be creatively successful, some will succeed at the box office, and some will only – which is the biggest only – teach you things that see the future. And they're probably as valuable as any of your successes." Hal Prince.
Mr. Prince passed away on July 31st, after a brief illness.
During the past few weeks, what returned to me repeatedly were reflections from one of my favorite pastors struggling to find just the right words relating to the death of the last of his mentors. Such has been my journey since Mr. Prince passed away.
He was always a mentor, although he certainly never knew that, and that is fine. I knew.
I wanted this tribute to highlight the influences this man of the theater had on this solitary creative life, played out on stages as well. It remains profound, and through discipline and commitment, I hope that I have been able to pay forward his spirit through my public and private associations.
These next two columns will not be a summary of his work, certainly as prolific and passionate and worth long term study that it remains.
For all of that, I recommend scanning online sources and more importantly, his two books, “Contradictions: Notes on 26 years in the theatre” (1974), and “Sense of Occasion” (2017), as well as the recent PBS Great Performances documentary highlighted in a past column, “Harold Prince: A Director's Life.”
A private man on and around his stages, for it was all about the work, one will learn virtually nothing about his private life from any of these resources.
In this age of all things transparent, he left a bit of a smokey facade, until the curtains opened, the lights and sound were engaged and the actors began to "trod the boards."
I first became a student of the musical theater art form, like most young people, during my early educational work.
Blessed to be in a K-12 school system that believed in creative expression, especially on stage, and even more, the role that music played in creating that canvas.
Then, and most fortuitously, I found a college that would commit a major slot in its main-stage production season every other year, to mounting a musical.
The school would also sponsor a trip to New York City over spring break where we immersed ourselves in as much live performance that we could squeeze in. For this student, that was predominately musical theatre, the works of Mr. Prince in particular.
It was during the period, 1970-1973, that Mr. Prince realized some of his most important work, mostly in collaboration with Stephen Sondheim.
I was there, right in the middle of that unfolding history.
One never forgets their close encounters with those that set them on life's path.
I had numerous 'historic nudges', compliments of Mr. Prince, and each was tied directly to what I have always called his, "Great Triumvirate,” comprised of the following musicals that he directed: 1970's Company, 1971's Follies and two years after graduation, 1973's A Little Night Music.
Next week: Reflections continue, including one of my first rejections, in 1976, as an aspiring actor and director. That letter from Mr. Prince's office hangs prominently in my office.
"Creativity takes courage." Henri Matisse
Last week, I began sharing items from an end of the year report on the challenges that currently impact the climate that houses our national, professional not-for-profit regional stages in particular.
From the pages of American Theatre Magazine, (ATM) the report's author stated that, "(With) . . . The rise of on-demand streaming content. . . people in the U.S. spend 11 hours a day in front of screens . . .", and by implication, that time is not inside a live theatre venue. Next week: Finishing up ATM's coverage.
