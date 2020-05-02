Reopening Oklahoma

By State Rep. Cynthia Roe
After being closed for over a month, many nonessential businesses across Oklahoma reopened their doors on Friday, May 1.
Gov. Stitt announced his plan last week to begin slowly reopening our state’s economy. Elective surgeries were allowed to resume on April 24, which was also the reopening date for personal care businesses, like hair and nail salons.
The first phase of the governor’s plan began on May 1. Restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship may reopen on May 1. However, places of worship are advised to keep their childcare center closed during worship.
However, as they prepare to reopen, these businesses should follow the strict health guidelines given to their industry. Owners can find the health guidelines for their industry at https://www.okcommerce.gov/covid19/.
The statewide safer-at-home order will remain in effect for vulnerable Oklahomans. This population includes those over age 65 and those who have compromised immune systems.
The governor’s decision to reopen the state was based on the data we are seeing here in Oklahoma.
We have met the White House guidelines for a phased-in reopening. Those guidelines include a downward trajectory in the number of people going to the doctor for the last 14 days for COVID-like symptoms, as well as a decrease in the number of new cases over a 14-day period.
If hospitalization rates continue to lower for 14 days, the second phase will launch. Although we do not expect to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Stitt has said that if we do, the following phases may be delayed.
The phases of the governor’s plan are expected to spread over the following months until June.
Oklahoma is well-prepared to treat those who do fall ill. We have significantly increased our testing capacity but are seeing a slight drop in new cases across the state. Additionally, we have thousands more beds in reserve for COVID-19 patients than we are currently using in the state.
This week, Oklahoma will become the second state in the country to offer saliva testing for COVID-19.
The governor has said all residents and employees of nursing homes will be tested for the virus, as there are several nursing homes across the state that have had several residents become sick with the virus. Nursing homes are also receiving additional personal protection equipment as well.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is working hard to examine and approve unemployment claims. OESC now has around 1,200 claims representatives manning the call center and the online chat feature.
Filing online at unemployment.ok.gov/ is the fastest way to file a claim, as OESC is continuing to experience high call volume. If your question is not answered online, you can email oesc.helps@oesc.state.ok.us or call 1-800-555-1554.
OESC has also warned of the potential for identity theft. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided additional opportunities for fraudsters to attempt to cheat government assistance programs that are designed to aid Oklahomans during difficult times.
OESC has identified over 3,800 false unemployment claims since mid-March and have several hundred other suspicious filings waiting to be reviewed. These filings are found when a claimant attempts to file for unemployment and cannot because a claim in their name has already been submitted.
Oklahomans who believe a fraudulent claim has been filed using their personal information are asked to email OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
As we move into the first phase of reopening Oklahoma, please continue to practice social distancing while out and wash your hands well.
We are on the path to recovery, but we still have a long road ahead of us before we are truly back to normal. If my office can assist you in any way, please reach out.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Garvin and McClain Counties.)
