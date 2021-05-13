Research honor comes close to home

Amanda Liske of Pauls Valley has been given a research related honor while a student at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
Liske recently placed second in the statewide Research Day at the Capitol competition.
Liske’s winning research project addressed the synthesis of novel solvent molecules for use in solvate ionic liquids.
A total of 21 undergraduate students representing 16 Oklahoma colleges and universities were selected to represent their institutions at the 26th annual event, which is historically held at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Students presented competitive research posters via a virtual platform this year in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Liske’s project, and those of her colleagues, may be accessed online at https://www.posterpresentations.com/research/groups/epscor/epscor-virtual-poster-session.html.
Research Day at the Capitol is sponsored by the Oklahoma NSF Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the National Science Foundation.
The event is designed to raise awareness of the outstanding research that is taking place at Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.