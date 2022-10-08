Residents' rights in the nursing home

(Courtesy of Southern Oklahoma Development Association)
In the month of October, people seem to think about “Fall.” The leaves start to change, the air starts to get a little cooler, and the warm clothes are taken out of the attic to wear.
The month of October gets people in the mood for the upcoming holidays, but there is something else that some people get in the mood for during the month of October.
Some people get in the mood to celebrate Residents’ Rights in Long-Term Care Facilities.
Every year the National Consumer Voice creates a theme for the month of October to celebrate residents’ rights. This year the theme is “Inspiring Unity within Our Community.”
The theme emphasizes the importance of fostering meaningful community within the facility and encouraging residents’ connection to their local community.
When residents enter into a long term care facility, they sometimes feel that they have no rights. That their rights have been taken away from them the moment they enter into a facility.
Residents in long term care have just the same rights as they did before they entered into the facility.
The long term care facilities are supposed to have residents’ rights posted up in the facilities where residents can see them and residents are supposed to receive a copy of their rights when they enter into a facility, so they will know what their rights are.
Residents’ Rights was passed in 1987 under the Nursing Home Reform Law to guarantee long term care facilities residents their individual rights.
The law was made to help residents be able to voice their wants and needs. This is because each resident should be cared for on an individual basis.
Each resident's care should be planned out based on each individual needs and ability and in doing so, facility staff should include residents in implementing their care plan. When this is done, it will have established quality of care and quality of life for each individual resident.
Even though the month of October has been set as the month to celebrate residents’ rights in the long term care facilities, it is implemented throughout the year in all long term care facilities.
Residents Rights is very important and should be demonstrated as such to residents, by allowing them to Speak up and to allow them to have connections with others throughout the community, so they will still feel connected.
The SODA Area Agency on Aging, Ombudsman Program, encourage community members to visit those they know in a long-term care facility, volunteer in a facility, participate in Residents’ Rights month events or inquire about becoming a volunteer long-term care ombudsman.
Your assistance and attention will help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten. It also helps connect them with the community from which they are a part of.
To learn more about Residents’ Rights or how to be an Ombudsman Volunteer contact Tiffany Wingfield 580-775-7478; Gina Smith 580-775-7794; Rebekah Williams 580-775-5314, Ombudsman Supervisors at SODA Area Agency on Aging or call Senior Info. Line 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709, Durant, OK. 74702.
There will be training for becoming an Ombudsman volunteer on October 25-26 at the SODA Office.
Please RSVP to attend for spots are limited. Ombudsman supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.
