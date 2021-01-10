Responding in faith

Faith is obedience when we do not understand. God says things like, "Love our enemies" and "Forgive the people who hurt us." That is not easy.
"By faith Noah, being divinely warned of things not yet seen moved with godly fear, prepared an ark for the saving of his household, by which he condemned the world and became heir of the righteousness which is according to faith. " (Hebrews 11:7)
There are many commands in the Bible that seem difficult, unreasonable, unrealistic, unachievable, or even impossible. God knows best and knows what will make us happy more than we do.
Every time God tells us to do something, it is a test of our faith. The question is this: Do we trust God, or do you trust what we say? Do we trust God's Word, or do we trust the world?
We are starting a new year, and these are important questions to ask. How will we answer the questions this year? Will we trust in God, or will we do what we think we should do, regardless of God's direction? Will we trust God's Word, or will we trust what the world says we should do?
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
When we were young, did our parents ever ask us to do something that seemed unreasonable? When we asked them, "Why should I do this?" they would answer, "Because I said so!"
Looking back at some of the things our parents told us to do "because they said so," was it the right thing? Yes. Can we see now how they were wise? Yes.
God will tell us the same thing the rest of our lives, not just when we are young. When we are old, God is going to be saying, "I want you to do this." And we are going to go, "Why? That does not make sense." God will say, "Because I said so."
It is a test. Faith is believing when we do not see it, but it is also obeying when we do not understand it.
If we do not learn to obey, we will miss many blessings in life that God has in store for us.
“I have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
If we learn to do what God tells us to do without question, even when it seems absurd and the exact opposite of our natural tendency, then we are going to grow in faith, and we are going to get blessed.
Let us make responding in faith our focus for this New Year!
What steps of faith will you take this new year in obedience to God?
“Heavenly Father, thank You for Your Words of wisdom. Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. I will listen to Your Words, and I will obey. I will walk in faith as You have planned for me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
