There is no more counter-cultural in the world today than responding to evil with good. Because it is so counter-cultural, it can be one of the hardest things to do.
“Repay no one evil for evil. Have regard for good things in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men.” (Romans 12:17-18)
That is a step of faith.
Because everything in us wants to overcome evil with evil and fight darkness with more darkness.
What does the world tell us to do: respond the same. That is why it takes faith to go against what our flesh and culture tell us to do, instead of trusting in God and responding to darkness with His light.
We fight darkness with light. We fight hatred with love. We fight unkindness with kindness.
We do not let evil overcome us. We overcome evil with good.
“But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you,” (Matthew 5:44)
Is that easy? No. Is it unusual? Yes. Is it a choice? Absolutely. It is our choice to be better. Choosing light over darkness means walking in the way of Jesus.
Jesus would not just walk away from a fight and forget. He would lay down His life if that is what He needed to do to show how much He loves someone, and that is precisely what He did.
God does not want us to retaliate. He also wants us to do good. God wants us to show love to even the most hardened hearts by praying for them and asking God to give them a heart like His.
Jesus gave us the most fantastic example of responding in love and praying for enemies. When we follow Jesus’ example, we will stand out in a world when everyone only thinks of themselves.
Taking the steps of faith to overcome evil with good will make us a powerful witness for Jesus.
Have you ever prayed for one of your enemies?
“Heavenly Father, I will follow Jesus’ example as I allow Your Holy Spirit to guide me. I will not repay evil for evil but I will show Your Love and be a witness for You. I will overcome the darkness with Your light living in me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
