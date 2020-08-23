I’m most appreciative of readers who send comments to the office at “Rusty Water Tower Place,” the endearment given to my work space and named after the vintage '50s, maybe '60s, rusted out landmark that establishes the entrance to our group of homes.
In this time of demonstrations/protests, I recently noticed that someone had painted their ‘logo' on the side of the structure that faces the highway, sparing residents from having to be reminded that nothing is sacred.
The list of what creative people have in common resumes, (and it does not include defacing private property), from the original list of 19, and the compiler is unknown. Here is #9: “Music is a key-(they) listen since (their) earliest memories,” and #10, (creative people are) “Loners, (and as such) don’t worry too much if you have an idea that is different than theirs.”
“That’s Me Then:” I am reading a book an American couple who some years ago purchased a home right off the fairway of a famous links golf course in Scotland. Their saga covers, to date, and it does read like a bad sitcom, the challenges of simply getting the house ready to inhabit. Not to thrive mind you, simply as a place to eat, rest and clean up. Not a simple as it sounds. . . and that is the vicarious fun.
One of the folks who worked on their remodeling project used these three words as their statement, that as of that moment in time, and as they departed, that their work was accomplished. In the author’s words, upon first hearing them, he inquired from the contractor their meaning, to which they replied, “Oh, I just mean I’m done for the day-that’s me.”
I will be closing out the column in the future with those simple parting words, yet remember, I shall return the next week, until the work is accomplished.
I thought you might be interested in the following way to look at individual creativity. Pastor Rick Warren, founder and Senior Pastor of Saddleback Church in Orange County, California developed the following “S-H-A-P-E” acrostic as a way to encourage members of the church to always look to how they are created for service.
S = spiritual gifts, H = heart, A = abilities, P = personality, and E = experiences.
I have placed my “SHAPE” roster next to my keyboard as a way of guiding the construction of all writing projects. I ask myself each week: Does this work represent my shape; I would like to think it does.
While we are looking at our “shape,” here is an example that ties directly to my experiences. During the VIRUS2020 period I have been expanding my home music library, mostly CD’s and early on, a few vinyls.
For me, music is one of the great memory enhancers, and when you spend time creating original written works on a regular basis, the songs of the past are certainly enhancing my connections to the future. Try it out, see if it helps you with your journal keeping, family outreach or just for the sheer fun of writing.
Just as this was being completed, the following came over the speakers stopping my fingers on the keyboard:
“For though my life’s been good to me/There’s still so much to do / So many things my mind has never known . . . I’d like to sail away/And dance across the mountains on the moon.” (Excerpt from John Denver’s song,” Poems, Prayers and Promises.”)
Next week: The latest update from the creative team at Chino Community Children’s Theatre, part of the program of work at Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA.
“. . .that’s me then!”
(This is thee @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
