Rest and trust

In times of crisis, we often see people start to panic and get confused. God always expects His children to stay calm and put their trust in Him. Usually, in our time of need, we try to find refuge in our strength.
“And though the Lord gives you The bread of adversity and the water of affliction, Yet your teachers will not be moved into a corner anymore, But your eyes shall see your teachers. Your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, “This is the way, walk in it,” Whenever you turn to the right hand Or whenever you turn to the left.” (Isaiah 30:20-22)
Putting our trust in God first requires a resting process, that is, quieting our minds and focusing on God’s promises.
God’s plans for His children are always to bless them, but God expects us to put our trust in Him.
“Then He will give the rain for your seed With which you sow the ground, And bread of the increase of the earth; It will be fat and plentiful. In that day your cattle will feed In large pastures.” (Isaiah 30:23)
What God expects from each of us is that our hearts need to be entirely devoted to God, that we never put our confidence in our strength.
“Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to wrath; for it is written, “Vengeance is Mine, I will repay,” says the Lord.” (Romans 12:19)
It is often our lack of patience that prevents us from experiencing God’s deliverance, and it is due to our carelessness that we are unable to hear His voice. It is because our hearts are full of unbelief, and God is unable to dwell in us.
If we genuinely remain as His temple, then God will dwell in us and walk among us.
God asks us to repent of all our ways so we stop relying on ourselves and start fully trusting in God.
“Heavenly Father, I repent of all my ways, and I stop relying on myself as I fully trust in You. I will seek Your ways, will, and purpose in this day and in the days to come. You are my refuge and my strength. Thank You, Father God. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
