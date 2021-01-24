Rest for the creatives ... not likely!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
This ‘rolling stone’ gathers no moss for sure. The conversation between Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift in the Special Rolling Stone Magazine issue for December 2020, in its cover article titled, “Musicians on Musicians . . .” continues to reverberate around and around in my creative sphere, and so, I have decided to share one additional segment of that conversation.
It reminded me of the power of live performance, most clearly, a singular joy that has been missed over these past 10 months – notably, as you will see, by those at the top of their games.
Mr. McCartney:
“I always remembered going to concerts as a kid, completely before the Beatles, and I really hoped they would play the ones I loved. And if they didn’t, it was kind of disappointing. I had no money, and the family wasn’t wealthy. So this would be a big deal for me, to save up for months to afford the concert ticket.”
Ms. Swift then responds:
“Yeah, it feels like a bond. It feels like that person on stage has given something, and it makes you as a crowd want to give even more back, in terms of applause, in terms of dedication. And I just remembered feeling that bond in the crowd and thinking, 'He’s (referencing Mr. McCartney) up there playing these Beatles songs, my dad is crying, my mom is trying to figure out how to work her phone because her hands are shaking so much.'”
Prior to the holidays, I lost a mentor of 45 years and am still coming to grips with his passing. Kent was no ordinary college professor, his wide range of interests and his unrivaled creative focus not only served as a catalyst for those in and around his stage works, he directed me in two dramatic productions, the first was in the Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Our Town,” and served him well as an award-winning playwright long after his acting and directing had been regulated to second place.
What I always seemed to forget is that he had earned a doctorate in film and I would figure out much later, that he most certainly honed his stage craft from studying and interpreting celluloid masterpieces from every angle possible. God speed dear friend, and thank you for the gift of your time and encouragement.
Yes, I admit, I am a bit of a homebody, now before judging too harshly, it is the location of my office and the setting for my creative writing endeavors. There is a ‘vibe’ that emanates from within its four walls, with all manner of memorabilia dangling/hanging/setting therein, each returning memories to the fore much more quickly than having to wade through scrapbooks, boxes, file cabinets and other storage receptacles. Yes, there are plenty of the latter as well, but over the past year, and with little else to do, I managed to sever connections with many a “treasured and sacred” item.
Anyway, if you are looking for a warm and comforting read, and some reassurances of home, I invite you to read the Mitford Series by Jan Karon.
Ms. Karon begins our relationship with the fictitious town of Mitford in “At Home in Mitford” and from the book’s cover:
“It’s easy to feel at home in Mitford. In these high, green hills, the air is pure, the village charming, and the people are generally lovable. Yet, Father Tim, the bachelor rector, wants something more. Enter a dog the size of a sofa who moves in and won’t go away. Add an attractive neighbor who begins wearing a path through the hedge. Now, stir in a lovable but unloved boy, a mystifying jewel thief, a secret that is sixty years old. Suddenly Father Tim gets more than he bargained for. . .”
See what I mean, draws you right into its pages. As of 2017, there are 14 books in her series, so plenty of the comforts of home left to enjoy.
Just in: I am so pleased to see that Dick Van Dyke will be in the newest class of recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, the nation’s highest award for “contributions to American culture through the performing arts.”
In his class of inductees are Garth Brooks, Midori, Joan Baez and Debbie Allen.
I found myself grinning from ear to ear when I saw the announcement, for it seemed like only yesterday that my family sat in our basement watching Mr. Van Dyke’s groundbreaking '60s sitcom while enjoying our TV dinners.
On a separate ‘note’: Mr. Brooks also won the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
The songs, photos and a few dinners – along with hangings on the walls, remember when.
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.