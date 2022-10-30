Restoration comes with faith

The stresses of life can take a toll on our minds and emotions, and we quickly become tired and stressed, worn down and stretched beyond our comfort levels.
“You shall eat in plenty and be satisfied, And praise the name of the Lord your God, Who has dealt wondrously with you; And My people shall never be put to shame.” (Joel 2:26)
In these moments, we can feel the impact of our decisions. We realize the consequences of our weaknesses and the limits of what we can handle on our own.
The Bible shows us that God can use life experiences to teach us new things, and He may work on us, stretching and building our faith.
Whatever experiences you are facing today, remember the example of Job, a man who seemed to lose everything: his possessions, family, and respect. God restored everything Job had twice as much as he had before.
“And the Lord restored Job’s losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.” (Job 42:10)
Remember that God has not abandoned you if you are going through a testing time or feel stretched beyond your capabilities.
In every situation, be faithful to the work God has called you to do – stand firm on the promises in His Word.
No matter what you face, do not be filled with despair or doubt, and do not give up.
Based on the authority of the Bible, we can be sure that God has not forgotten us. Stay faithful, sowing seeds into God’s Kingdom, and expect a harvest in your life.
Be a good steward of all the resources that God has given you.
Look to serve God and complete the assignments you have been given, trusting God to bless you and restore anything you might have lost.
Remember that God wants to reward you for your faithfulness.
What is in your life that needs to be restored today?
“Heavenly Father, I will look to You for all my needs. In every situation, I will be faithful to the work You have called me to do. I will stand firm on the promises in Your Word. I know You will restore as I will serve You and stand firm on Your promises. Thank You for such great love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
