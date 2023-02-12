Restore to me the joy of your salvation

If you feel unsatisfied with your life and want to live a fulfilled, meaningful life, you need to stop looking for satisfaction in what the world offers.
“For I will pour water on him who is thirsty, And floods on the dry ground, I will pour My Spirit on your descendants, And My blessing on your offspring.” Isaiah 44:3
We are always looking around, trying to find something to make our lives happy and significant. It would be cool if we wore these kinds of clothes, and life would be perfect if we had plastic surgery and got this fixed. If we can get this job, we will be satisfied.
“For My people have committed two evils: They have forsaken Me, the fountain of living waters, And hewn themselves cisterns – broken cisterns that can hold no water.” Jeremiah 2:13
Not only have we rejected God and not looked to Him to meet all our needs and satisfy our lives, but we are also trying to meet our needs on our own. These wells we have dug called a career, good looks, or a golf game will not hold water.
“but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.” John 4:13-14
Sin is addictive, and it only makes you thirstier.
If you do not believe that, ask anybody who has been addicted to something; once is not enough. If you are addicted to prescription medication, one pill is not enough. If you have a problem with anger, you will not get angry just once.
Sin creates a greater thirst for satisfaction.
But Jesus offers living water that will permanently satisfy your thirst.
If you feel unsatisfied with your life, that is called spiritual thirst. And the only one who can quench that thirst is the one who said, I thirst.
Jesus thirsted on the cross, so you do not have to thirst. He paid for what you do not have to pay. He became thirsty, so you never have to be thirsty again.
When a Believer has fallen into a rut, they often try to lift themselves out of it by surrounding themselves with dark and gloomy negative thoughts fueled by fears and insecurities.
That is not the way to get out of your rut, but it is the way to continue in it.
It is not the law but the Gospel that saves us, and it is not legal bondage but a free gospel that can restore our faith.
Fear does not bring people back to God, but love that attracts them to Jesus.
Then here is precisely the promise you need. You will receive the grace you so desperately need, and you will have it in abundance.
Water refreshes the thirsty: You will be refreshed, and your desires shall be satisfied. Water revives sleeping vegetable life; fresh grace will restore your life.
Wow, Now that is a lot of grace. Take a minute right now and have a conversation with God. He is there waiting to hear from you.
Are you thirsting for the living God and unhappy because you cannot find Him? Have you lost the joy of the Lord, and is your prayer, Restore to me the joy of your salvation?
“Heavenly Father, You said in Your Word, whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life. I will live in that life You have provided, and I will be content. No greater peace for life than living in what You have provided. Thank You, Father. In Jesus name, Amen.”
