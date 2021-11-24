Results flow in for 4-H contest

The Garvin County 4-H program held its annual Impressive Dress Contest at the Garvin County Fairgrounds back on Nov. 9.
This is the first “in person” Impressive Dress competition since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020 it was a virtual competition with two entrants, while this year there were more than 20 as contestants ranged in age from 8 to 18.
This competition is designed to help 4-H members learn lifelong skills to select garments for specific occasions and to improve personal appearance. The 4-H members will then select an outfit and go through an interview with a judge.
The judge will ask a variety of questions ranging from care of the outfit, why they chose that outfit or maybe what's the outfit's purpose.
“This competition not only teaches the member about consumerism but also prepares them for future interview procedures.”
These are the results from the 2021 Garvin County Impressive Dress Contest:
Junior Division
• Dresswear, Blue Ribbons – Baelor Johnson of Elmore City and Charlee Cothren of Stratford.
• Active Sportswear, Blue Ribbons – Jessi Harrell of Elmore City, Tinley Milligan of Pauls Valley, Katelynn Stanley of Elmore City, Charlee Cothren of Stratford, Baelor Johnson of Elmore City, Makynna Kesler of Maysville and Elise Beach of Maysville.
• Casual Wear, Blue Ribbons – Katelynn Stanley of Elmore City and Tinley Milligan of Pauls Valley.
• Formal Wear, Blue Ribbons – Addi Loriss of Elmore City, Elise Beach of Maysville and Makynna Kesler of Maysville.
• 2021 Junior Impressive Dress Champion – Katelynn Stanley of Elmore City.
• 2021 Junior Impressive Dress Reserve Champion – Tinley Milligan of Pauls Valley.
Intermediate Division
• Dress Wear, Red Ribbon – Devin Stanley of Elmore City; and Blue Ribbons – Harli Johnson of Elmore City and Ella Lister of Stratford.
• Active Sports Wear, Blue Ribbons – Harli Johnson of Elmore
City, Kolbi Koesler of Pauls Valley and Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley; and Red Ribbon – Devin Stanley of Elmore City.
• Casual, Blue Ribbons – Bristol Meyer of Stratford, Kolbi Koesler and Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley.
• Formal Wear, Blue Ribbon – Ella Lister of Stratford.
• 2021 Intermediate Impressive Dress Champion – Ella Lister of Stratford.
• 2021 Intermediate Impressive Dress Reserve Champion – Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley.
Senior Division
• Dress Wear, Blue Ribbons – Daisy Meadows of Elmore City, Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley and Ryan Burch of Elmore City.
• Active Sports Wear, Blue Ribbons – Taryn McCaa of Elmore City and Ryan Burch of Elmore City.
• Casual Wear, Blue Ribbons – Taryn McCaa of Elmore City, Lauren Earp of Elmore City, Laci Lewis of Elmore City and Daisy Meadows of Elmore City.
• Formal Wear, Blue Ribbons – Laci Lewis of Elmore City and Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley.
