The Bible verses for today are powerful statements made by Jesus about the true meaning of Easter.
In this passage, Jesus is speaking to Martha, the sister of Lazarus, who has just died. Martha was grieving the loss of her brother and was struggling to understand why Jesus did not arrive in time to save him.
But Jesus offers Martha a message of hope and comfort:
“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26
In these words, Jesus reminds Martha and us that He is the source of eternal life. He is not only a teacher or a prophet but the very Son of God who can conquer death and grant us eternal life. He offers this gift freely to all who believe in Him and accepts Him as their Lord and Savior.
As we celebrate Easter, we remember the incredible sacrifice Jesus made for us on the cross.
But we also celebrate His victory over death and His promise of eternal life. Through His death and resurrection, Jesus has made it possible for us to have a new and everlasting life in Him.
As we reflect on what Jesus did for us this Easter, let us remember the hope and joy that Jesus offers us. Renew our faith in Him and embrace the gift of eternal life that He has given us.
Jesus does not just promise eternal life in the future; He offers us abundant life in the present.
By believing in Him, we can experience true joy, peace, and purpose in life. We can have a relationship with the living God who loves and desires the best for us.
As we reflect on these words of Jesus, let us remember the incredible gift that He has given us. Living our lives with hope and purpose, knowing that we have eternal life in Him.
Let us share this message of hope with others so they, too, can experience the life-changing power of Jesus.
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful Jesus does not just promise eternal life in the future; He offers me abundant life in the present. By believing in Jesus, I have experienced true joy, peace, and purpose in life. I can have a relationship with You, the living God who loves and desires the best for me. I would not want to face life without You. You are the living God, and You live within me. Thank You for such great love. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.