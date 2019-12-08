By Tim Smith
One of the favorite holiday traditions for our family over the years has been to watch the 1965 Oscar winning film, “The Sound of Music,” starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.
The original Broadway production of “The Sound of Music,” starring Weatherford, Texas native, Mary Martin, opened on Broadway on November 16, 1959.
In a recent profile from the Playbill.com website, (continuing its commitment to share and illuminate our theatrical history), the following reflects some of the challenges surrounding that opening night performance:
"There was one thing about the opening of The Sound of Music that went down in Broadway history. The critics didn't much like the show. Everyone connected with it was a seasoned pro, but still, this was a blow. However, the authors and creative staff all went to the second night to see how a more regular audience would react, and in the words of Max Wilk, (playwright, screenwriter and author): 'From the moment Mary Martin began to sing 'The Sound of Music,' there was electricity in the theatre . . .' Out in the lobby at intermission, Oscar Hammerstein II turned to the rest of the group and said, 'Make no mistake about it, this is a hit. Just look and listen to that audience. They couldn't care less about the reviews. I promise you, this is a smash hit.'" (From the Playbill.com article for November 16, 2019: Reflecting on 60 Years of The Sound of Music: By Ted Chapin)
Note: "Ted Chapin was chosen by the Rodgers and Hammerstein families to run their office. He expanded it into the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, which is responsible for management of the copyrights created Richard Rodgers and/or Oscar Hammerstein II." (From: Rodgers and Hammerstein Theatricals: The Bios section.)
Note-too: I recently heard from a long-time friend of the column who had attended an event that featured Julie Andrews and her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. They were promoting their latest children's book collaboration. Highly prolific, this writing duo has penned over 30 books – to date.
Over the holiday weekend I was able to snare, at the last minute, a ticket to my first production at the new home of TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Before the lights came up I was able to simply enjoy the new facility and when I finally entered the performance space, I was suddenly struck by what the future will realize under those lights.
It is an exciting time for theater patrons of that area. This matinee performance was Charles Dickens', "A Christmas Carol," and as much as I was savoring the new performance venue, I was enjoying the young family next to me as their son was enthralled, (he leaned closer to the railing for sure) by the technical aspects of the production, and from these new postures displayed, most likely for the first time. Dad did his best to interject an explanation or two of the plot progression, but to no avail, his son just wanted to see the 'cool stuff.'
Totally understandable, and what fond memories it brought back raising our four sons on theater and its mysteries, i.e. magic.
The holidays are in full swing, where hopefully there will be carols sung by firesides galore.
Sing out, and sing often, the songs of the season, in our towns.
Oh, and by the way-too: Speaking of conversation, featured in the column throughout 2020, the beginning of its 14th year, I will feature some perspectives on the arts that hopefully will start some new discussions in your circles.
Finally: I am very proud to have made my undergraduate school's alumni highlights section recognizing the 13-year run of this column. Thank you for supporting the work.
