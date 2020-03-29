By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
In a moment: I know cabin fever is setting in, stay the course. I've already developed a new reading list, and a few films yet unseen are soon to be a thing of that history.
On a more serious note: Arts are communal and since we are not able to meet and share in those experiences for a time, please support arts institutions indirectly by continuing to visit their sponsoring communities as you are able.
Secondly, if you are looking for a place to receive spiritual encouragement, and as many churches are "Zooming" in on that and similar technologies, I recommend the groundbreaking work of Pastor Rick Warren (author of "The Purpose Driven Life: What On Earth Am I Here For") and the Saddleback Church E-Ministry.
This will certainly relieve the at home blues and bring a smile to your face: Head to You Tube and watch The Tonight Show, with Jimmy Fallon: The At Home Edition with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda, (creator of Hamilton). This column celebrates creativity, this is a wonderful example.
Last week I mentioned that we had attended, just before the virus shutdown, a wonderful production of the musical “The Producers” staged by the Granbury (Texas) Theater Company at the famous Granbury Opera House located in their downtown square.
The presentation values and performances, on, behind and off the stage, were first rate, but that was not my highlight. What played out before me was the commitment by the organization to its long range vision to provide high quality theatrical works.
The impact was further heightened when reviewing the biographies of the company of performers and technicians.
Only a few of them had more than a general background/experience in theater. This was pure amateur talent armed with professional discipline on display – and they knocked it out of the ballpark. Located approximately an hour south and west of Justin, Texas, we will see you at their shows.
Coming attraction: It is not often when we get to follow the evolution of a major revival of a classic from the musical theater library. Such will be the case this fall when “The Music Man” is planned to arrive on Broadway.
What makes this special for me is that it was the very first professional production I saw, traveling to Chicago to see the national tour.
Here is a bit of trivia as we look to this upcoming revival of the (1958) Tony Award winner starring two former Tony Award winners, Hugh Jackman, (of “X-Men” and “The Greatest Showman” fame) who won his Tony for “The Boy From Oz” and Sutton Forster, who won two Tony's, for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and “Anything Goes.”
Trivia: The national tour of the musical starred Forrest Tucker, who would later star in the television series, F-Troop.
In 1961, MGM film stalwart, Van Johnson would head up the London cast. In the fall of 1959, I saw Mr. Tucker's performance in Chicago and 10 years later, had the honor to spend an evening with Mr. Johnson in New York City at a reception during my college's annual spring break Broadway experience.
Fun note: Mr. Tucker was the recipient of my very first fan letter and his warm and gracious response, signed by his hand, hangs in a place of honor in the office.
Arts in Action: My appreciation to the Larson's, Paul and Karen, for permitting me to share their story of creative excellence not only through the auspices of the Chino Community Theatre but also for the City of Chino, California and the Inland Empire area of Southern California. Their visionary leadership, both individually and collectively, especially during challenging times, has forever altered the landscape of the performing arts in that region.
An author muses: A slight detour from a specific author, to the following from the website of a popular film actor and his newest business venture: " . . . use this time wisely-being a good human in the process, as a shift in perspective can take a doomsday-like scenario, turning it into a personal-life positive. Clean out the garage, pick up an old hobby, read a book, or call some old friends – all while avoiding the social media vortex and viral doom – and – gloom it can promote. Time is our most – valuable commodity – and wouldn't you know it: we all just wound up with an abundance of it, so spend it wisely."
That's my Will (Rogers): "An onion can make people cry, but there has never been a vegetable invented to make them laugh."
Another Mr. Rogers, as in Fred, of PBS fame, would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on March 20th. Please check out the Tom Hanks' film portrayal of Mr. Roger's life commitment in "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.”
. . . and, anyway, last Sunday: Shows where my mind is of late, as I forgot to mention that last Sunday, the 22nd was the 90th birthday of Stephen Sondheim – and talk about trivia, it was also the birthday of one Andrew Lloyd Webber. A mere child, he turned 72. What a day it was - and is.
t e d "S" t a l k s: Thanks to the Garvin County News Star paper: Blasts of great sounds, especially for music education in South Central, Oklahoma: ". . . all five Garvin County (Oklahoma) high school bands have qualified for state competition in the same school year. . . (This includes Pauls Valley, Elmore City-Pernell, Maysville, Wynnewood and Lindsay."
Well done to those community leaders for ensuring that a climate is provided, day in and day out, ensuring support for music education.
Here's to those authentic music women and music men, especially in those Oklahoma towns.
Keep smiling: "I'm glad I learned about parallelograms in high school math instead of how to do my taxes. It comes in handy during parallelogram season."
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, weekly, since '06.
See you in the paper.
t A s
