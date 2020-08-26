The 1955 graduating class of Pauls Valley High School will celebrate its 65th reunion in a couple of weekends.
The annual class reunion is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Assembly of God Church in Wynnewood, 304 E. Creek.
“We want to welcome every member of the class to this special occasion.”
The reunion had originally been set for June 27 at the Donnel Somers' home, where it has been held for many years.
Those plans were quickly changed because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Pastor Charles Tennison of the Wynnewood Assembly of God Church is a member of the graduating class of 1955.
He has been an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for more than 50 years. He and his wife Zelma have been privileged to attend many of the reunions and feel a close connection to every member of the class.
“We are like one big family,” said the pastor.
Many of the class members have gone on to become federal judges, architects, school teachers, college professors, ministers, builders, artists and successful business owners.
“We are expecting people from all over the United States.”
•••
A First Tuesday lunch is soon returning to the Antioch area a few miles west of Pauls Valley.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated as the next community lunch is set for a noon start on Sept. 1 at the Antioch School/Senior Center.
•••
The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is among those making plans for another round of clean up in the community with Pockets of Progress.
After last year's successful start to the campaign and some delays because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the next work day has been scheduled for Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort.
Group leaders will be reporting to the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion.
The last Pockets of Progress day was an effort led by the chamber, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
