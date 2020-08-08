Reunited with the vastness of space

I hope that you enjoyed last Sunday as we welcomed home the two Space X astronauts, who had, only 19 hours earlier, departed from the International Space Station in their Dragon capsule, Endeavor, landing in the ocean just off Pensacola, Florida.
I have to admit, as a child of the '60s, the space program remains one of my great interests, and it is comforting, in a way, being reunited with my television, via the computer screen, savoring every minute of these missions. July was certainly a period when the vastness of space and the opening of its new frontiers made front page news.
I have recently become a fan of NASA Television. I watch to be reminded of the power of teamwork, the creative application of personal gifts and talents and to get a glimpse of hopeful trends for the future of exploration through education.
It appears that schools are not going to be returning to normal scheduling for some time, and so I will continue to bring thoughts on ways to embrace and enhance the sheltering experience.
I’ve embarked on a much more aggressive reading program, and this was initiated, in part, by the fact that I had been asked before the virus erupted, to be a part of a book discussion group’s zoom review of the Walter Isaacson study of the life of the “Renaissance” man, Leonardo Da Vinci.
The book study group normally meets at a local community room to conduct their sessions, under the leadership of 3-4 panelists, each with different areas of interest/expertise. There is a moderator and a host who also coordinates the use of visual aids and/or projections. The group can ask questions and provide additional reflections.
In the end, it will hopefully lay groundwork that will encourage the book review organization to conduct additional studies taking advantage of simply not having to deal with all that goes along with staging public gatherings – it certainly frees up time, and energy.
“Adapting for the future-today.” In that spirit, I am pleased to be able to share the following story. A colleague in my local Toastmasters club will be 90 next winter and from hearing his presentations over the years, he is blessed with a modern-day Renaissance personality.
Remember, DaVinci did his best work in the latter years of his life – and he only lived to the age of 67, actually quite old for the period. It was engagement that kept Da Vinci creative and vital.
This gentleman makes a special connection through the spoken and written word – and as such, he seems to stay eternally youthful, enhancing his direct ties to younger generations. They just gravitate to him, and really, how special is that? Quite refreshing from where I sit.
Therefore, in the spirit of the application of personal gifts, I want to salute his recent entry of original poetry into the competition conducted by the Texas Poets Society. He took special note to tell me that this was his seventh book of original work, and that includes a memoir. His family will enjoy these volumes for generations to come.
Next up: What do all creative people have in common? The compiler of this listing, (19 in total) is unknown, but they certainly steer us toward contemplation – for creativity is really being tested today. Here is #5, “Creative people have deep religious convictions,” and #6, “Creative people are able to visualize and think in pictures, not words.”
Stay tuned: At the end of each month, at least until schools are back in session, I’ll continue to share the latest from the Chino Community Children’s Theatre, (CCCT) and their latest E-connections (for home use) theater arts projects.
Stay the course –
