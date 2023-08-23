- Dateline: New York City — August 1968. While our theater is going through challenging times, I really look forward to slowing it down this time each year, so that I can share in the celebration of my first trip to New York City (August 1968), as the guest of my high school colleague and dear friend [], whose uncle (just happened to be) a Tony Award winning producer.
We engaged the city like few others during that 10 days; we were entertained, wined, dined, and enjoyed the stages along Broadway and in Greenwich Village.
A long way from our suburban homes near Chicago, to say the least.
We stayed with a close friend of my buddy’s uncle, another “Broadway Baby,” and that also would begin my 53-year friendship/correspondence that ended with his passing in 2021.
It was the day after our arrival in “The Big Apple,” that we would attend (and my first Broadway production), a matinee, of the musical that would forever change the genre, HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical,
In fact, my ticket stub is framed and sits right in front of this keyboard.
I even saved a stem from one of the flowers the cast threw out to the audience – my first encounter with true “counter-culture,” and call me sentimental as we enjoyed the “Age of Aquarius” — renewed — from our fourth-row orchestra seats, (coming in at a whopping $7.50) – not too shabby, “from where I sat at least.”
A “hairy” highlight: One of the cast, Gerome Ragni, the lead, in a rather inflated production number, grabbed a rope, from upstage, then jumped from some height, swung out and landed, standing up, (thankfully), on the back of my seat.
Still do not know how he got back to the stage proper.
From top Broadway shows, to the famous Village Gate in Greenwich Village, (accompanied by a leading critic for The New Yorker Magazine), where we saw legendary comedian, Mort Sahl, beginning a slow return to newfound popularity, The Tonight Show, (we had Ed McMahon’s house seats), enjoying Sardi’s and Joe Allen, (on numerous occasions), and encountering the filming of the feature, Cactus Flower, on the streets of NYC. On that early morning set, and quite suddenly appearing right in front of us, were Ingrid Bergman and Walter Matthau, in full costume, shooting a short scene.
The city was truly alive and exciting, and that energy has remained with me for decades. We seemed to have done it all.
I remember eating at one of the last Horn and Hardart’s Automats. It was breakfast time, so, that was probably their world-famous coffee and a donut, or two.
Finally: Not to forget that we were tourists, we somehow managed to visit the Guggenheim, The Met Cloisters and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, along with the Statue of Liberty, and of course, the Empire State Building. We also found time to ride the Staten Island Ferry, again for some (very, very) early morning repast.
“LOL”: Probably donuts and lots of coffee.
No rest for the weary: With college starting shortly, I was ready to take on my theater studies with a new energy and commitment. I wanted, somehow, and eventually, to return and be a part of that community.
Fast forward: During our last trip to NYC in 1999, for my 50th birthday celebration, my wife had secured tickets to see, and what remains, “the longest running musical in history,” The Fantasticks, at its original home, The Sullivan Street Theatre.
This past August 11th, Tom Jones, the author of its book and lyrics, passed away at age 95. I also learned that he and I share the same birthday.
“Try to Remember” — and thankfully, that is not a challenge for me this time of the year.
Memories that last a lifetime, we must work hard to secure for them for next generation.
- RIP Peter []
Yours, tAs.
Where ARTS Thou? Est: 2006
Content, Create, Connect
For: MES/CDS — 8/23/23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.