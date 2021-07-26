Revisiting the classics, and then some

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
It does feel good to be “at rest” for a time, the last month has flown by. All predictors, if they, like the weather, can be trusted, seem to indicte that August will quickly give way to fall. My wife is already getting excited about decorating for Halloween.
Anyway – I have returned to watching the classic films, and I know that you will enjoy being reunited with “An Affair To Remember,” starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.
For a film to retain its stature over the decades, (this was filmed in 1957), and it has been recognized as one of the top romantic films in history, it certainly has to be centered around a universal theme. Seeking and returning love certainly falls into that category, and this film will remain a standard a hundred years from today in the way that journey is portrayed. It is so much more than just and ‘affair,’ in yesterday and/or today’s lexicon.
Not wanting to spoil it for you, it is easily found over streaming services, I brought up my copy through my Kindle/Amazon. I am debating its purchase, as it probably should be in our permanent film collection.
Speaking of collections: I believe I referenced a few months ago, that I have taken up securing music CD’s, and that may sound puzzling as many folks are seeking to rid their homes of theirs due primarily to the plethora of streaming services now available.
Needless to say, I have always thought just outside the box, or should I say, computer technology applications.
It has been amazing how many wonderful selections are available at garage sales, thrift stores and, if there is a major “genre gap” in your collection after all of that searching, I have had good luck with Amazon securing more difficult titles. You’ll pay a bit more, but they did have to do the leg work for you.
I then take the selection, download on the home PC, and I now have my own @ home library. I am trying to determine a handle for it, what do you think about “The @ home turntable?” Hmmm, not crazy about it either, so will keep working on that one.
For you writers out there: I know that in your home office you have memory, or creativity ‘helps,’ those items/sounds/colors/ephemera that assist you with overcoming bouts with writer’s block, or as I like to call them, “The muse went a walking.”
For me, it’s the music that “remembers when.”
I also enjoy turning the PC on and letting the music flow through the house all day and well into the evening.
Our national theatre: I encourage you to travel to the Playbill website and read the leading article for July 16: “Struggling California Theatres to Receive $50 Million in Immediate Funding.” Please pay particular attention to its summary that references their new “Gig Law.”
Important legislation that might very well impact the future of the performing arts in this nation.
On a more upbeat note: Welcoming back our “Christmas In July” traditions as we returned to watching the Hallmark Channel’s catalogue of films. We have been traveling so much, like many of you, that we had gotten out of the habit, especially over the weekends.
I invite you to check them out as they are affirming and gentle reminders of the positives found in life.
Enjoy coming to you in the “E” paper.
Remember, there is always an opening night.
