Reviving classic recordings

I know that I am going to really show my age this week, one of the challenges of spending a bit too much time at home I guess, yet I know you will understand, right? Thought so . . . thanks.
Over the past few months, one of the ways that I have been dusting off the creativity wheel is by updating my music library. I have the “latest” in music streams, even have added to my collection of vinyl’s – and I don’t really want to drift back there, as when we made our last move, I left many of those youthful connections with colleagues.
I have been downloading CD’s into the home computer, and as they are getting harder to find along retail streams, I have expanded my collection by shopping garage sales and thrift stores.
I should state as a public service, the former are few and far between due to social distancing restrictions, the latter are not as busy for the same reason thus making extended seeking out time proceed more smoothly. It is amazing what people downsize these days.
I probably have well over 120 different artists and/or compilations catalogued, and for a writer, that variety does wonders in opening up the memory bank. They say comedy is based on truth, writing is based on life experiences, so it has, and continues to be, a strong creative partnership.
Over the last several months, I have been searching for the original Broadway cast album for “My Fair Lady,” starring Julie Andrews and the late Rex Harrison. I believe it was hard to locate due to the successful 2018 revival on Broadway, which coincided with the 62nd anniversary of the original’s opening on March 15, 1956.
This production, along with “The Music Man,” opening a year later, in 1957, provided the music and songs of my youth, the foundation of my growing interest in the musical theater art form when I was in elementary school.
I had My Fair Lady’s score memorized after the first months in my family’s possession. The Music Man was the first professional stage work I ever saw, traveling with my Mom to Chicago to see it when I was ten.
A quick note: One of the joys of writing is that I get to share my column with my Mom each week before sending in to the paper. This has been a ritual for years, and at 97 – and a former English teacher, she still offers me tips. When she clears her throat a bit, I know I have made a word usage ‘faus pas.’
Time and space do not permit much more, at least for now, and save to say, I wish I could share all that musical theater has provided me over the decades. It was, after all, what brought me to the dance floors.
Listening to those scores also honors my Dad who loved all kinds of music. His eclectic tastes ‘played’ through our home during those formative years.
Let’s return to the “My Fair Lady” recording, in particular, the liner notes included within the CD jacket, a hold-over from the back of those aforementioned vinyl recordings. The author of the reflections is a noted Broadway book and lyric writer, Dick Scanlan.
For the musical, “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” that starred Sutton Foster, Mr. Scanlan earned Tony Award nominations for the production’s book and score.
Ms. Foster is currently “waiting in the wings” to star with Hugh Jackman in the major Broadway revival of – you guessed it, “The Music Man.”
Mr. Scanlan’s comments reinforce my feelings as he credits the recording of “My Fair Lady” in this way:
“. . . little did I know then that . . . this one (gift) would resonate for the rest of my life. For as I listen to this brilliantly remastered recording, I realize that the gift my parents gave to me . . . was the gift of language. Just as Henry Higgins teaches Eliza Doolittle how to speak, he taught me. Pulsing through 'My Fair Lady' is a wondrous sense of awe at the power and the glory of words.”
Ongoing: Staying with creative incentives, let’s return to the listing of what all creative people have in common. Here are #7 and #8 from the master roster of those 19 traits: #7: Creative people “Enjoy cycles” and #8: Creative people “Enjoy patterns in relationships.”
One of those sound like you – most certainly!
Strike up the bands, the orchestras and let the music commence.
Stay the course –
