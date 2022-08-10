Rich green turns to light brown

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: January 2006
Content-Create-Connect
Having just returned from a long road trip to visit family in central Illinois, one thing I can report is this: It was certainly greener there than it is in North Texas. The vast landscapes went from light brown to rich green, progressively, northward, across five states.
One morning I was awakened to a thunder storm. Yes, they still do occur and it was a most welcome alarm clock.
Anyway, it is good to be back home and jumping right in: I felt badly for the family of actor Tony Dow of Leave it to Beaver television fame as the reporting of his passing was (initially) a false one. Still not sure how that was permitted to happen.
From what I sensed, he was a wonderful ambassador for the industry, and in his ‘other’ life, a highly accomplished artist.
Last week I shared my enjoyment of the film, Mrs. Harris goes to Paris, and asked if you knew the two actors who played pivotal roles in the story, and remember, in earlier films, (that are Smith family favorites), they were villains.
If you guessed Jason Isaacs and Lambert Wilson, you were correct. I still can’t believe that I did not recognize Mr. Isaacs (especially), until the very end of the film, and only after my wife reminded me who he was.
If you are a fan of the Harry Potter films, he played the evil Lucius Malfoy. Mr. Wilson played Yves Massarde in the Matthew McConaughey action adventure/buddy film, Sahara.
Change of pace–and tempo–and rhythm: If you are a fan of jazz, please check out Wynton [Marsalis] at Harvard: Music as Metaphor.
The lecture series, first announced by Harvard in 2011, appears to have made it to YouTube in 2017. From that original news release:
“…Wynton Marsalis will launch a two-year performance and lecture series . . . Currently the Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Marsalis is an accomplished musician, composer, bandleader and educator who has made the promotion of jazz and cultural literacy his hallmark causes. . . Throughout the ages, artists have been truth tellers for civilization; they speak about the essence of their society in ways that others cannot or will not . . . Over the next two years, (Marsalis will lecture) on a variety of topics to illuminate the relationship between American music and the American identity. His talks will be punctuated with performances by dancers, Marsalis’ quintet and other ensembles…” Music as Metaphor” . . . will feature Ali Jackson (drums), Dan Nimmer (piano), Walter Blanding Jr. (tenor sax), Carlos Henriquez (bass), James Chirillo (guitar and banjo), and Mark O’ Connor (violin).”
Mr. Marsalis remarks in the same article: “I am delighted that Harvard has recognized the need to make cultural literacy an integral part of its curriculum . . . I hope that other institutions will follow suit to foster a deeper appreciation among all Americans of the democratic victory of our cultural legacy.”
Music as Metaphor is comprised of 25 short installments, easily watched in one sitting, and so rich in content you may want to take notes so that you can revisit over and over again. Mr. Marsalis is a true Renaissance man. It won’t take long to discover that credential.
News from the field: A colleague stated that he enjoyed Where the Crawdads Sing – and I caught the trailer for Ticket to Paradise, the upcoming film that stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney.
I have not heard any “rumblings” on the latter as of yet, and am particularly looking forward to watching good friends having fun again. They are carrying over the chemistry that initially appeared in the first two installments of the delightfully quirky “American heist” (Ocean’s “Trilogy” series), Ocean’s 11 and Ocean’s 12.
Next week: 13 Lives, the new Ron Howard film, LIV golf reflections with Thomas Friedman, 3-time Pulitzer Prize winner, and Industrial Light and Magic – the earliest beginnings of the Star Wars canon.
Celebrating the application of the creative spirit, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022: A partner in the creative, one key at a time
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
t. a. (word) smith
In support of local newspapers across the nation and the history they continue to report.
Where A r [ts] Thou? is published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
