A two-day run for the 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is set for Friday and Saturday, June 26-27 at the Pauls Valley Round Up Club Arena.
Both night there will be 8 p.m. start times for bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, calf roping and other activities.
Also featured is the first Steven T. Ward Memorial Calf Scramble.
The cost at the gate is $5 per person as kids 6 and younger are free.
A rodeo parade is planned for 5 p.m. Saturday with the regular route from the rodeo arena south on Chickasaw Street to downtown Pauls Valley and back north on Willow Street.
The Recall Run Virtual 5K – normally a 5K run or walk through the streets of PV – has a fast approaching deadline.
The event has become a virtual race in order to honor social distancing and to give runners the “freedom and flexibility” to complete the run on their own time.
The race fee is $25 with registration set to end Monday, June 22.
Once done with the race, submit your timed run on the event's website in order to download your race certificate.
Because of COVID-19 an annual Fourth of July celebration in Pauls Valley will only involve fireworks.
The event at PV's Wacker Park will be on July 4 as the fireworks show later in the evening will be the only activity offered.
That means there won't be a watermelon seed spitting contest, food booths or music as the local football stadium will be closed as the fireworks show will come later.
That same night the Pauls Valley Opry plans to offer the now annual Opry in the Park, which is a free concert at the park's band shell.
The show set to start at 7 p.m. July 4 features the Memory Makers Band with emcee John Williams. Special guests include many Opry favorites and previous award winners, including Missy Rude, Wiley Winters, Tanner Young, Anne Young, John Williams and Cathy Lake.
Safe distancing because of the pandemic will be encouraged during the outdoor show. This is the fifth year for the summer opry show in Wacker Park.
• Another holiday celebration comes even sooner in the Elmore City area.
There will be no public access to the Elmore City Lake, but area residents are encouraged to watch a fireworks show from a distance on Sunday night, June 28.
This year the God and Country Firework Celebration will only include a fireworks show as to be safe from the virus pandemic there will be no food vendors or live music.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075. Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
