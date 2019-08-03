Rodeo soon rides into PV

The 75th annual Heritage Days Rodeo is now just a few days away in Pauls Valley.
For this year's rodeo it's a two-night run with the action getting started at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 at the PV Round Up Club Rodeo Arena.
Mutton busting for the little ones will be 7 p.m. each night with registration starting at 5:30 p.m.
A rodeo parade in downtown PV is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday night.
•••
Also coming in a few days is the start of Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures.
Four lectures are scheduled for a series featuring the theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The remaining lecture series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
•••
The Pauls Valley Opry returns to its regular monthly time of 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the PV High School auditorium.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The Pauls Valley Farmers Market's third season is now open to the public twice a week. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
• Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library.
Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Aug. 27.
