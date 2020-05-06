Roe to run for new House term

State Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, has filed her intention to seek another term for the District 42 seat in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
Roe is now set to have her name on the ballot for the June 30 primary elections.
In the House, Roe serves as vice chairman of the Public Health Committee and is a member of the Children, Youth, and Family Services Committee, Health and Long Term Care Committee and the Appropriation and Budget Health Subcommittee.
In her first term, Roe has already established herself as one of leading voices in the legislature on healthcare issues for the state. Bills she's authored include:
1. Lay Midwife Licensure – currently one of only very few professions that have no licensure or regulation.
This would create licensing board within the department of health to promulgate rules. Many women chose home birth rather than hospital birth.
This legislation will allow women some assurance that the person providing her prenatal care and delivery has the training to make this a safer alternative to traditional hospital birth.
This piece of legislation does not apply to religious or family individuals.
2. Health Care Workplace Violence – addresses violence against healthcare providers. Some Oklahoma City metro area hospitals have almost 1,000 incidents a year that include sexual assault, physical abuse against hospital staff.
3. Student Athlete Head Injuries – creates registry of concussions and would allow the Child Death Review Board to access game film, interviews with coaching staff and game officials to be included in their reports to try to identify specific cause and any possible corrections
4. Legislation broadening scope of practice for nurse anesthetists.
This is important in rural Oklahoma where there are few or no anesthesiologists. Several professional entities came together and were responsible for the specifics in this legislation.
In her first term Roe was named to the Governor’s Healthcare Task Force – a bipartisan, bicameral committee to asses healthcare needs in state.
She is also a member of the Garvin County Multidisciplinary Child Abuse Team, Oklahoma Nurse’s Association, American Nurse’s Association and Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners
Roe is a conservative who supports the Right to Life, and she’s a concealed carry license holder who supports Second Amendment rights.
Other bills Roe has supported include:
1. Pro-life bills protecting the unborn.
2. Limiting use of anti-psychotic medications in nursing home residents.
3. COLA increase for retired state employees, firefighters, law enforcement, educators, etc.
4. Teacher pay increase, increased funding for public schools, all education related bills.
5. Tax credits, loan repayments assistance for physicians who chose to practice in rural Oklahoma.
6. Multiple bills that support children in foster care and foster families.
Roe has lived in Lindsay since 2003 and has been a registered voter in District 42 since that time. She lives with her husband, Vern, who works in the oil and gas industry. She has nine grandchildren and five children, one of whom was a combat Marine in Afghanistan.
She holds degrees from Northern Oklahoma College, St. Mary of the Plains College and Wichita State University.
She has been a registered nurse in Oklahoma since 1983, and an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse-Certified Nurse Practitioner since 2000 with certifications in both Adult Acute Care and Family Practice.
She has worked in House District 42 for over 13 years and currently works in Pauls Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.