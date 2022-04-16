Roe welcomes Langston students to Capitol

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, recently welcomed a group of students in their second year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) Program at Langston University to the State Capitol.
Roe, the chair of the House Public Health Committee and herself a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner, said it was a pleasure to meet with the students who are studying to serve in the medical field.
"I was impressed that these students would take the time to come to the Capitol to learn more about the legislative process and to meet with lawmakers who might help them make a difference in their profession and for the people and communities they will serve," Roe said.
"Anytime someone takes the time to be more involved in their government, we are all better."
Braylon Warrior, a student in the DPT program, initially reached out to Roe asking for the meeting as a part of a course in which he and others are enrolled titled Public Policy in Community Health. Part of the course involves learning about the legislative process in their state.
"One way we believe we can learn better is to meet with our legislators representing the counties/districts in, and around, where we reside," said Warrior, a constituent of Roe's from McClain County.
Warrior said he and his classmates were eager to learn more about the legislative process to help them become avid advocates for their future patients and for the physical therapy profession so they might better serve those in their respective communities and in the state.
Cynthia Roe serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.
