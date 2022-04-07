Roe welcomes nursing students to capitol

Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, welcomed a group of nursing program students from Redlands Community College, El Reno, to the state Capitol on Nurses Day on March 8.
Roe, the chair of the House Public Health Committee and herself a registered nurse and a nurse practitioner, said it was particularly gratifying to meet with students in her chosen career field.
"Nursing is hard work but overall a very gratifying career," Roe said.
"You often get to the see the immediate result of your work in the relief and care you are able to provide your patients.
“And at a time when Oklahoma is facing a critical shortage in the number of nurses we have in our state, it was especially timely to welcome these new students who will help us meet our future health care needs."
Roe serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Garvin and McClain counties.
