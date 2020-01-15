Allies for Better Living (ABL) and the Garvin County Health Department are sponsoring a MobileSmiles Clinic in February.
MobileSmiles Oklahoma is a program through the Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Delta Dental of Oklahoma Oral Health Foundation.
MobileSmiles is a fully equipped dental office on wheels whose focus is treating patients who do not have a dental home and have low or no access to dental care.
The program accepts SoonerCare, but insurance is not required to participate.
Registration for the clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21-22 at Delbert’s Grocery Store, 1300 E. Robert S Kerr Blvd., in Wynnewood.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis over the two-day period. Patients will be selected based on need and scheduling availability.
Please make sure to list current phone number(s) as this is the primary method of contact to schedule an appointment.
Additionally, please include a description of the type of services you believe you need and any pain or issues you are currently experiencing.
Note that all dental services will be provided at no cost to the patient.
Although the location of this clinic is in Wynnewood, all Garvin County Citizens are welcome.
Once again, the number of patients to be served is limited and all interested parties must complete a registration form.
