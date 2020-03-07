Whitebead School has given out a whole list of teacher awards for the current 2019-2020 school year.
Brooke LeMay has been named the overall teacher of the year.
LeMay also received the top teacher honor for the sixth through eighth grades. Her eighth grade classes have the third highest math scores in all of Oklahoma.
Others include:
• Pre-Kindergarten through 2nd grade Teacher of the Year – Shea Thompson.
• 3rd through 5th grade Teacher of the Year – Sandi Hebert.
• Auxiliary Teacher of the Year – Jacqueline Sharber.
• Rookie of the Year (First Year Teacher) – Christopher Bragg.
Whitebead students and staff hit it big at the Oklahoma Writing Project's Write to Win Contest.
The Oklahoma Writing Project received 372 entries with 51 teachers submitting work from 42 different schools.
• Addison Finley was a poetry winner. Her poem is entitled, "Last Night I Dreamed of Monkeys.”
• Natalie Arroyo was a descriptive paragraph winner. Her descriptive paragraph is entitled,"Depression.”
• Brookelan Russell was an essay winner. Her essay is entitled, "Biased Rules Make for Biased People.”
• Anna Hamilton earned an honorable mention honor. Her short story is entitled, "Three Musketeers.”
