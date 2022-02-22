Rose Day recognizes sanctity of life

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning. Then clouds will linger in the afternoon. High near 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with periods of freezing rain later at night. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.