Rose Day recognizes sanctity of life

By Rep. Sherrie Conley
The House of Representatives last week observed Rose Day – an annual day when hundreds of people gather at the state Capitol to pass out roses to their elected representatives and senators as well as the governor and lieutenant governor.
Each rose represents the life of an unborn child. The day is meant to call attention to the sanctity of life.
This year, Rose Day was observed Feb. 16. Before our day's legislative session started, we held a presentation on the House floor to talk about the importance of protecting life in the womb. During session, we adopted a resolution to officially designate Rose Day and to elaborate on our commitment to life.
During the pre-session pro-life rally, we heard testimonies and prayers from pro-life and anti-abortion advocates as well as presentations from lawmakers who work every day to write policies that protect the life of the unborn.
I would like to echo the sentiments of Brian Hobbs who spoke on behalf of the Rose Day Committee this year. "With God's help, we'll see a day in this state when every life is protected and when abortion is no more."
Hobbs said accurately that Rose Day is a positive, strategic part of that goal.
I was proud to co-sponsor House Resolution 1041, which recognizes the significance of Rose Day and its commitment to life.
The resolution states that "the right to life of the unborn is one of the great public policy issues of our day, both for the American people and for Oklahomans of whatever political philosophy or persuasion."
It also includes that members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives on this day and every day affirm that all human life is sacred from the point of conception, and they have led the nation in adopting legislation to defend unborn children.
Recent legislation includes:
• House Bill 2441, which stops abortions from being performed once an unborn child is determined to have a detectable heartbeat.
• House Bill 1102, which suspends licenses of doctors who perform abortions, and
• Senate Bill 918, which repeals several sections of statute relating to the performance of abortions and prohibits abortion in Oklahoma if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The resolution specifies that we oppose any policy that would require citizens to pay for abortions through their taxpayer dollars or medical insurance premiums. We will continue to lead the nation in the introduction and enactment of legislation to protect unborn children.
As representatives, we greatly appreciate the heartfelt involvement of those committed Oklahoma citizens, both young and old, male and female, who present us with roses each year to symbolize the sanctity of human life and the worth of ever unborn individual.
We will continue our efforts until legal protection for the lives of all unborn children has been restored.
(Sherrie Conley serves House District 20 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Cleveland, Garvin, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.